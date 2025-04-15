Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 21% in 2024

NVIDIA Took No. 1 Position for the First Time Reaching 11.7% Market Share

Samsung Electronics Remained in No. 2 Spot, While Intel Dropped to No. 3 Ranking

STAMFORD, Conn. -- April 15, 2025 -- Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled $655.9 billion in 2024, up 21% from $542.1 billion in 2023, according to final results by Gartner, Inc. NVIDIA climbed to the No. 1 position, overtaking Samsung Electronics and Intel for the first time (see Table 1).

Expert Take:

“The position shift among the top 10 semiconductor vendor revenue ranking is due to large demand for AI infrastructure buildout and an increase of 73.4% in memory revenue,” said Gaurav Gupta, VP Analyst at Gartner. “NVIDIA moved to the No. 1 spot as a result of a marked increase in demand for its discrete graphic processing units (GPUs) that served as the primary choice for AI workloads in data centers.

“Samsung Electronics retained the No. 2 spot, driven by gains in both DRAM and flash memory as prices rebounded sharply in response to an imbalance in supply and demand,” said Gupta.” Intel’s revenue grew 0.8% in 2024 as competitive threats gained momentum across all its major product lines and it was unable to take advantage of the robust increase in demand for AI processing.”

Table 1: Gartner Data Snapshot: Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2023-2024 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

2024 Rank 2023 Rank Vendor 2024 Revenue 2024 Market Share (%) 2023 Revenue 2024-2023 Growth (%) 1 3 NVIDIA 76,692 11.7 34,846 120.1 2 2 Samsung Electronics 65,697 10.0 40,868 60.8 3 1 Intel 49,804 7.6 49,427 0.8 4 6 SK hynix 44,186 6.7 23,077 91.5 5 4 Qualcomm 32,976 5.0 29,229 12.8 6 5 Broadcom 27,801 4.2 25,613 8.5 7 12 Micron Technology 27,619 4.2 16,153 71.0 8 7 AMD 24,127 3.7 22,307 8.2 9 8 Apple 20,510 3.1 18,052 13.6 10 13 MediaTek 15,934 2.4 13,451 18.5 Others (outside top 10) 270,536 41.2 269,031 0.6 Total Market 655,882 100.0 542,054 21.0

Source: Gartner (April 2025)

Gartner clients can learn more in “Market Share: Semiconductors by End Market, Worldwide, 2024.”

About Gartner for High Tech Leaders

Gartner for High Tech equips tech leaders and their teams with role-based best practices, industry insights and strategic views into emerging trends and market changes to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Additional information is available at www.gartner.com/en/industries/high-tech.

About Gartner

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight that drives smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities.





