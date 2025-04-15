Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 21% in 2024
NVIDIA Took No. 1 Position for the First Time Reaching 11.7% Market Share
Samsung Electronics Remained in No. 2 Spot, While Intel Dropped to No. 3 Ranking
STAMFORD, Conn. -- April 15, 2025 -- Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled $655.9 billion in 2024, up 21% from $542.1 billion in 2023, according to final results by Gartner, Inc. NVIDIA climbed to the No. 1 position, overtaking Samsung Electronics and Intel for the first time (see Table 1).
Expert Take:
“The position shift among the top 10 semiconductor vendor revenue ranking is due to large demand for AI infrastructure buildout and an increase of 73.4% in memory revenue,” said Gaurav Gupta, VP Analyst at Gartner. “NVIDIA moved to the No. 1 spot as a result of a marked increase in demand for its discrete graphic processing units (GPUs) that served as the primary choice for AI workloads in data centers.
“Samsung Electronics retained the No. 2 spot, driven by gains in both DRAM and flash memory as prices rebounded sharply in response to an imbalance in supply and demand,” said Gupta.” Intel’s revenue grew 0.8% in 2024 as competitive threats gained momentum across all its major product lines and it was unable to take advantage of the robust increase in demand for AI processing.”
Table 1: Gartner Data Snapshot: Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2023-2024 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)
|2024 Rank
|2023 Rank
|Vendor
|2024 Revenue
|2024 Market Share (%)
|2023 Revenue
|2024-2023 Growth (%)
|1
|3
|NVIDIA
|76,692
|11.7
|34,846
|120.1
|2
|2
|Samsung Electronics
|65,697
|10.0
|40,868
|60.8
|3
|1
|Intel
|49,804
|7.6
|49,427
|0.8
|4
|6
|SK hynix
|44,186
|6.7
|23,077
|91.5
|5
|4
|Qualcomm
|32,976
|5.0
|29,229
|12.8
|6
|5
|Broadcom
|27,801
|4.2
|25,613
|8.5
|7
|12
|Micron Technology
|27,619
|4.2
|16,153
|71.0
|8
|7
|AMD
|24,127
|3.7
|22,307
|8.2
|9
|8
|Apple
|20,510
|3.1
|18,052
|13.6
|10
|13
|MediaTek
|15,934
|2.4
|13,451
|18.5
|Others (outside top 10)
|270,536
|41.2
|269,031
|0.6
|Total Market
|655,882
|100.0
|542,054
|21.0
Source: Gartner (April 2025)
Gartner clients can learn more in “Market Share: Semiconductors by End Market, Worldwide, 2024.”
