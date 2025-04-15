Doteck Integrates intoPIX JPEG XS for High-Performance ST 2110 8K & 4K Encoding

Achieving ultra-low latency and pristine image quality in ST 2110 production with JPEG XS integration.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – April 15, 2025 - intoPIX, the leading provider of lightweight low-latency compression technologies, announces that JPEG XS technology is now embedded into Doteck’s latest R8 and R4 Series of ST 2110 UHD encoder solutions, delivering ultra-low latency and pristine image quality for live production.

Doteck has integrated the intoPIX JPEG XS codec in its flagship R8 Series, a powerful 1U encoder designed for real-time ST2110 JPEG XS IP extension of 4x 12G-SDI, 6G-SDI, or 3G/HD/SD-SDI video signals. Supporting up to 8K resolutions, the R8 delivers visually lossless quality and ultra-low latency, making it ideal for live production and efficient broadcast workflows.

The versatile R4 Series, also powered by intoPIX JPEG XS, offers flexible encoding and transcoding for up to 4K UHD, supporting various SDI configurations.

“With intoPIX JPEG XS, we deliver ultra-low latency and outstanding visual fidelity while simplifying IP-based broadcast infrastructures,” said Xinjian Li, CEO at Doteck. “Thanks to intoPIX, we can now offer cutting-edge solutions tailored to the demands of modern IP-based broadcast infrastructures.”

The integration significantly improves ST2110 bandwidth efficiency while preserving the integrity and precision of the original video — a key requirement for professional media environments handling uncompressed or high-resolution content.

“Doteck’s adoption of JPEG XS illustrates the growing demand for smarter ST 2110 workflows in today’s broadcast and AV installations,” said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media, Entertainment Group at intoPIX. “It’s rewarding to see our technology enabling the industry’s move to scalable, low-latency, and high-quality IP production.”

The collaboration between Doteck and intoPIX highlights the increasing industry shift towards JPEG XS for replacing uncompressed video — offering the perfect balance between quality, speed, and efficiency.

Experience Doteck's latest innovations firsthand at CCBN 2025 in Beijing from April 23-25, 2025.






