New TSN-MACsec IP core for secure data transmission in 5G/6G communication networks

April 15, 2025 -- Reliability and security in broadband communication networks (5G/6G) are crucial for meeting the challenges of the digital future. Together with aconnic AG, Fraunhofer IPMS has developed an innovative IP core as part of the “RealSec5G” project, which combines the advantages of a MACsec IP core with those of a Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) IP core. This is the first time that the aspects of functional safety and data security in data transmission, which were usually considered separately, have been combined.

Project “RealSec5G” sets new standards in communication networks by promoting the integration of cyber security and data security. The aim was to meet the requirements of functional safety and data security in a cost-effective, easy-to-integrate system. By combining TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking) functionalities and linespeed encryption, a system was developed that combines real-time capability and redundancy. Fraunhofer IPMS has worked together with its practical partner aconnic to combine both security aspects for greater data protection and reliability. A hardware/software co-design approach was pursued, whereby a demonstrator was built using standard components to evaluate the overall system.

New TSN MACsec IP core successfully tested

The integration of the MACsec standard in TSN environments makes it possible to transmit critical data streams in a timely manner and protect them from manipulation and unauthorized access. As part of the project, two existing IP cores for TSN and MACsec were successfully combined and tested. A practical, cost-effective FPGA platform (off-the-shelf module) was developed which can support high data rates in the multigigabit range. Tests under realistic conditions, including simulated attack scenarios, showed no negative impact on timestamps or transmission speed. Furthermore, they proved a correct and authenticated data transmission.

Further applications for broad network structures

The integration of MACsec in TSN environments now enables companies and organizations to not only transmit critical data streams in a timely manner, but also to protect them from unauthorized access and manipulation. Thanks to the positive results of the project, further promising fields of application are now in reach for the involved project partners. In addition to the focused areas of traffic, transportation and energy, the results also establish new opportunities in network structures for administration, healthcare, information technology and telecommunications. Furthermore, the results can be transferred to other industrial communication solutions as part of subsequent collaborations. A possible follow-up topic can be the long-term combination of the results with quantum technologies, which will influence future security requirements with regard to post-quantum cryptography.



Dr. Alexander Noack, Division Director at Fraunhofer IPMS, states: “By combining the two Ethernet IP core standards TSN and MACsec, we have succeeded in efficiently combining functional security and data security. As a result, we are developing the basis for secure communication in 5G/6G networks and the future requirements regarding security requirements for post-quantum encryption.”





