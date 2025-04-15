Vertex Growth commits €10M in Dolphin Semiconductor

Singapore, Meylan (France) and Montreal (Canada) – April 15th, 2025 -- Vertex Growth is a growth-stage venture capital fund anchored by Vertex Holdings, a subsidiary of global investment firm Temasek. The fund is dedicated to investing in high potential companies on the cusp of scaling-up. With a strong track record of supporting technology-driven companies, Vertex Growth’s investment reinforces Dolphin Semiconductor’s commitment to advancing semiconductor innovation on a global scale.

Dolphin Semiconductor aims to expand its operations to meet the growing demand for advanced semiconductor IP across key markets, including Industrial, High-Performance Computing, Consumer Electronics, IoT and Automotive. This funding will go toward strengthening R&D, enhancing commercial activities, and allowing consolidation opportunities.

As previously announced on November 2024, Jolt Capital, a private equity firm specializing in growth deeptech, committed to invest €26M in tranches to support Dolphin Semiconductor’s scale-up phase. With this additional funding from Vertex Growth, Dolphin Semiconductor is now positioned to further accelerate its expansion plans and also leverage the Vertex’s global platform to seek partners and build business relationships, particularly in Asia.

“We are excited to be part of Dolphin Semiconductor together with our long-time collaborator Jolt Capital. Dolphin has assembled an incredible team of business leaders and talented analogue/mixed-signal IP designers for integrated circuits. This company has a long history of developing industry-leading IPs, especially in power management and data conversion which are essential components in almost every modern semiconductor. Dolphin has a rich pipeline of new IPs, developing self-adaptive and battery-less power management technologies such as the SIMO, on-chip monitoring as well as advanced audio solutions, including Class-D amplifiers, ultra-low power codecs to cater to ultra-low power and high-performance SoCs. We look forward to supporting Dolphin's growth especially in Asia and contributing to the ongoing evolution of the global semiconductor industry.” said Hock Chuan Tam, General Partner at Vertex Growth.



“This investment from Vertex Growth is a major milestone for Dolphin Semiconductor," said Laurent Monge, CEO of Dolphin Semiconductor. "Beyond financial support, Vertex brings strategic value through its extensive network in Asia, which will be instrumental in accelerating our global growth and market penetration.”

“Seeing that Jolt Capital’s long time Singaporean partner Vertex Growth is now joining the Dolphin Semiconductor’s journey is wonderful news indeed. As we are solidifying the company’s presence in North America and Europe, we also see a great opportunity in expanding further throughout Asia, and what better platform than Vertex Growth to get this ball rolling: they don’t just bring capital to the table, but also an amazing ability to open new doors and vibrant markets”, said Pierre Garnier, Managing Partner at Jolt Capital.

With strong backing from both Jolt Capital and Vertex Growth, Dolphin Semiconductor is set to drive innovation, expand its global footprint, and strengthen its leadership in the semiconductor IP industry

About Vertex Growth

Vertex Growth is dedicated to partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs and promising companies on the cusp of growth. The firm provides expansion capital to realize the companies’ vision of creating a category champion that is enduring and transformational. Part of the Vertex global network of venture capital funds, Vertex Growth accesses opportunities emerging from the leading innovation hubs across the world and drive significant value by working closely with the Vertex ecosystem of portfolio companies and partners.



https://www.vertexgrowth.com/

About Dolphin Semiconductor

Dolphin Semiconductor is a leading provider of semiconductor IP solutions, specializing in mixed signal IP design targeting markets such as Industrial, High-Performance Computing, Consumer Electronics, IoT and Automotive. Dolphin Semiconductor cutting-edge technology IPs in power management, high-quality audio, power metering, and design safety/robustness, allow their customers to accelerate design cycles, foster faster time-to-market and build products that address the challenges of any industry and support a more sustainable world. With a customer-centric approach, Dolphin Semiconductor provides exceptional support for successful project outcomes.

dolphin-semiconductor.com





