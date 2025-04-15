eDP/DP 1.4 Tx PHY & Controller IP Cores Now Available to Meet Rising Demand for High-Performance Display Solutions with Next-Gen Visual Connectivity

April 15, 2025 – T2M-IP, a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor IP solutions, today announced the launch of its fully compliant DisplayPort v1.4 Transmitter (Tx) PHY and Controller IP Core, tailored to meet the escalating demand for ultra-high-definition display connectivity across consumer electronics, AR/VR, automotive infotainment systems, and industrial display markets.

As resolutions, refresh rates, and colour depths push the boundaries of visual performance, OEMs and SoC developers are prioritizing bandwidth-efficient, power-conscious solutions to deliver immersive content. T2M-IP’s DisplayPort 1.4 Tx IP Core answers this need—supporting up to 8.1 Gbps per lane (HBR3) and 32.4 Gbps total bandwidth, alongside Display Stream Compression (DSC) 1.2, enabling high-quality 8K and HDR content delivery over fewer lanes and with lower power consumption.

The market is rapidly evolving toward smarter, richer media experiences. Our DisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY and Controller IP Core is engineered to meet those demands with high efficiency, low latency, and seamless interoperability enabling customers to fast-track development of next-generation display products with a standards-compliant, silicon-proven IP.

Key Features:

Full compliance with VESA DisplayPort 1.4 standard

standard Support for HBR (2.7 Gbps) , HBR2 (5.4 Gbps) , and HBR3 (8.1 Gbps)

, , and Integrated DSC 1.2 , Forward Error Correction (FEC) , and Multi-Stream Transport (MST)

, , and Backward compatible with DisplayPort 1.2/1.3

Optimized for low power and compact silicon footprint

and Configurable PHY interface supporting both DP and eDP

The IP core is silicon-proven and available for immediate licensing, supported by comprehensive documentation, verification suites, and integration services to streamline SoC design cycles.

In addition to its DisplayPort and eDP 1.4 IP solutions, T2M-IP offers a comprehensive portfolio of silicon-proven interface IP cores including USB, HDMI, MIPI (DSI, CSI, UniPro, UFS, SoundWire, I3C), PCIe, DDR, Ethernet, V-by-One, LVDS, programmable SerDes, SATA, and more. These IPs are available across all major foundries and advanced nodes down to 7nm, with porting options to other leading-edge technologies upon request.

Availability: Don't miss out on the opportunity to unlock your products' true potential. Contact us today to license our DisplayPort and v1.4 Tx/Rx PHY and Controller IP cores and discover the limitless possibilities for your next-generation products.

About: T2M-IP is a global leader and trusted partner cutting-edge semiconductor IP solutions, providing cutting-edge semiconductor IP cores, software, known-good dies (KGD), and disruptive technologies. Our solutions accelerate development across various industries, including Wearables, IoT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, Satellite SoCs, and beyond.

For more information, visit: www.t-2-m.com to learn more.





