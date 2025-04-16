Orthogone Technologies and Blackcore® Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Ultra-Low Latency Solutions for High-Frequency Trading

April 16, 2025 – Montreal, Canada, and London, UK – Orthogone Technologies, a leader in ultra-low latency (ULL) FPGA and IP solutions, and Blackcore Technologies, a premier provider of high-performance computing servers, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to bring cutting-edge ULL solutions to the financial technology (FinTech) and high-frequency trading (HFT) markets. Announcing Orthogone as Blackcore Labs Partner, this collaboration integrates Orthogone’s industry-leading Ultra-Low Latency IP cores with Blackcore’s high-performance Intel and AMD-based servers, delivering unmatched trading execution performance for HFT firms worldwide.

High-frequency trading demands extreme speed, reliability, and consistency. By integrating Orthogone’s ULL FPGA IP solutions with Blackcore’s overclocked high-performance servers, the two companies are enabling HFT trading firms to achieve new levels of efficiency and competitiveness. With increasing market volatility and fierce competition in electronic trading, HFT firms must continuously push the boundaries of technology to stay ahead.

Unparalleled Performance and competitive edge for HFT firms

This partnership empowers these firms with faster trade execution, optimized hardware and IP integration, reliability and stability by delivering superior uptime and predictability, and scalability for future demands with modular architectures allowing firms to scale and adapt as market conditions evolve.

Orthogone Technologies and Blackcore Technologies aimed at setting new benchmarks in ultra-low latency network acceleration. “This partnership brings together the best of both worlds—Orthogone Technologies’ ultra-low latency expertise and Blackcore’s high-performance server technology,” said Tom Coombs, Vice President of Sales and Business Development of Orthogone Technologies. “By combining our strengths, we are delivering a game-changing solution for HFT firms looking to execute trades with maximum speed and precision.”

By combining Orthogone ULL FPGA Framework with Blackcore’s overclocked high-performance servers (ICON 3100- RL+ and G3 SPR-M), sub-700ns full TCP/IP loopback latency performance is now achievable. It represents a latency gain of about 8% compared to a standard server (Dell/EMC PowerEdge R750). As detailed in their benchmark report, the performance of the joint solution is self-evident in terms of latency and consistency:

699ns Full loopback, minimum RTT latency for 64B frame (6B TCP/IP payload)

798ns Full loopback, 90th percentile RTT latency for 64B frame (6B TCP/IP payload)

Finally, latency improvements are still possible with readily available FPGA solutions such as the AMD-Xilinx UL3524 and UL3422, which can improve end-to-end latency by approximately 25ns for all payload sizes. Likewise, latency optimizations are still possible with the use of PCIe Gen 5 and beyond in future hardware platforms.

“Blackcore’s mission has always been to provide the fastest, most reliable computing solutions for electronic trading workloads,” said James Lupton, CTO of Blackcore Technologies. “Part of that mission includes providing performance benefits to complementary technology, such as that provided by Orthogone Technologies, to create the best solutions for trading firms.’’

The integrated Orthogone ULL IP and Blackcore server solutions will be available for deployment in Q2 2025. For more information, please visit orthogone.com or blackcoretech.com.

About Orthogone Technologies

Orthogone Technologies is a leading provider of ultra-low latency FPGA solutions, specializing in IP cores that drive high-performance computing for financial technology, telecommunications, and AI-driven applications. Through its 17 years of activity and through its R&D investments, Orthogone has consistently been praised by its customers for its outstanding product quality and delivery capabilities as well as responsive support. While there are many providers of FPGA-based NICs, only some have the experience of Orthogone in ultra-low latency applications combined with hardware, FPGA and software expertise required to develop ultra-low latency reconfigurable computing solutions and advanced networking equipment. Learn more at www.orthogone.com

About Blackcore Technologies and Blackcore Labs Program

Blackcore Technologies delivers high-performance, reliable, overclocked servers – tailored for the most demanding electronic trading platforms. Focusing on ultra-low latency and scalability, Blackcore’s Intel and AMD-based servers are deployed in over 28 Data Centers worldwide powering some of the fastest trading infrastructures in the world. The Blackcore Labs Program is designed to accelerate the development of advanced electronic trading solutions. This initiative combines team Blackcore’s server infrastructure expertise with partner technologies. The program focuses on integrating partner innovations with Blackcore servers, delivering optimized performance for clients. Learn more at www.blackcoretech.com.





