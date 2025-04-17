Secafy selects Siemens' EDA tools for innovative hardware security development

April 16, 2025 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that Secafy, a hardware security company in Japan, has adopted Siemens’ full IC design flow consisting of its comprehensive portfolio of electronic design automation (EDA) tools, including Aprisa™ software for digital IC physical-aware synthesis and place-and-route implementations, to develop next-generation hardware security large-scale integration (LSI) devices.

Established in 2023 based on the research achievements in both technology and entrepreneurship by graduate students from Kobe University, Secafy is a startup company focused on the commercialization of hardware security technologies, combining semiconductor security with cryptographic technologies to specialize in hardware noise evaluation and hardware security analysis.

In addition to using Siemens’ Aprisa digital implementation solution, Secafy also uses a range of tools across Siemens EDA's comprehensive integrated circuit (IC) design flow including Calibre® software, Solido™ Simulation Suite software, Solido™ Design Environment software and Custom IC Design software, to design LSI devices to be built using 180nm to 16nm process nodes.

"Secafy's mission is to solve security challenges and contribute to the realization of a more secure and safe information society, by leveraging our unique 'hardware noise evaluation technology' and 'circuit design and implementation technology for hardware security.'" said Kazuki Monta, co-founder and CEO, Secafy. "Siemens' comprehensive EDA portfolio gives us the tools we need to advance our innovative hardware security research."

"Secafy's selection of the Siemens portfolio of software for their full IC design flow is a significant win for us and demonstrates our leadership in Japan providing a cutting-edge design flow to pioneers engaged in innovative IC design," said Yukio Tsuchida, vice president for Japan, Electronic Design Automation, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By adopting our comprehensive solution, Secafy is able to leverage the superior performance and capabilities of our tools for their security-focused LSI design work."

To learn more about how Siemens is helping startups build the next generation of innovation, visit https://eda.sw.siemens.com/en-US/ic/products/

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.





