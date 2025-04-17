Creonic Unveils Bold Rebrand to Drive Innovation in Communication Technologies
Kaiserslautern, Germany – April 17, 2025 – Creonic, the leading provider of high-performance IP cores for ASIC and FPGA technologies, has unveiled a bold new brand identity, reaffirming its commitment to delivering cutting-edge signal processing solutions that power global communication technologies.
A Bold New Look for the Future
The redesigned logo reflects Creonic’s mission of technological precision, featuring sleek geometric elements and a vibrant neon green color symbolizing energy and innovation. A dynamic glow effect underscores the company’s leadership in communication technologies.
Mission-Driven Innovation
Creonic remains committed to empowering businesses with world-class IP cores for satellite communications and high-speed terrestrial communications. The rebrand highlights the company’s vision of seamless global connectivity, backed by expertise in digital communications and a focus on customer success.
Core Values and Market Leadership
Creonic’s foundation is built on innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified leader, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio that spans wired, wireless, fiber, and satellite communications, supporting industry standards like 3GPP 5G, ETSI DVB-S2x, CCSDS and IEEE Wi-Fi.
New Tagline: Your Core in Communication Excellence.
This new tagline captures Creonic’s role in advancing high-performance, low power and reliable communication solutions worldwide.
|
Search Silicon IP
Creonic Hot IP
Related News
- Expedera Appoints Siyad Ma as New CEO to Drive Expansion, Innovation
- Tata Technologies partners with Arm to drive innovation in software-defined vehicles (SDVs)
- Alphawave Semi Expands Partnership with Samsung Foundry to Further Drive Innovation at Advanced Semiconductor Nodes
- Samsung Collaborates With Arm To Drive Research in Software for Next-Generation Communication Technologies
- Creonic GmbH Joins the Science and Innovation Alliance Kaiserslautern
Breaking News
- JEDEC® and Industry Leaders Collaborate to Release JESD270-4 HBM4 Standard: Advancing Bandwidth, Efficiency, and Capacity for AI and HPC
- BrainChip Gives the Edge to Search and Rescue Operations
- ASML targeted in latest round of US tariffs
- Andes Technology Celebrates 20 Years with New Logo and Headquarters Expansion
- Creonic Unveils Bold Rebrand to Drive Innovation in Communication Technologies
Most Popular
- Cadence to Acquire Arm Artisan Foundation IP Business
- AMD Achieves First TSMC N2 Product Silicon Milestone
- Why Do Hyperscalers Design Their Own CPUs?
- Siemens to accelerate customer time to market with advanced silicon IP through new Alphawave Semi partnership
- New TSN-MACsec IP core for secure data transmission in 5G/6G communication networks
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page