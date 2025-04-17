Creonic Unveils Bold Rebrand to Drive Innovation in Communication Technologies

Kaiserslautern, Germany – April 17, 2025 – Creonic, the leading provider of high-performance IP cores for ASIC and FPGA technologies, has unveiled a bold new brand identity, reaffirming its commitment to delivering cutting-edge signal processing solutions that power global communication technologies.

A Bold New Look for the Future

The redesigned logo reflects Creonic’s mission of technological precision, featuring sleek geometric elements and a vibrant neon green color symbolizing energy and innovation. A dynamic glow effect underscores the company’s leadership in communication technologies.

Mission-Driven Innovation

Creonic remains committed to empowering businesses with world-class IP cores for satellite communications and high-speed terrestrial communications. The rebrand highlights the company’s vision of seamless global connectivity, backed by expertise in digital communications and a focus on customer success.

Core Values and Market Leadership

Creonic’s foundation is built on innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified leader, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio that spans wired, wireless, fiber, and satellite communications, supporting industry standards like 3GPP 5G, ETSI DVB-S2x, CCSDS and IEEE Wi-Fi.

New Tagline: Your Core in Communication Excellence.

This new tagline captures Creonic’s role in advancing high-performance, low power and reliable communication solutions worldwide.





