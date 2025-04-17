Andes Technology Celebrates 20 Years with New Logo and Headquarters Expansion

Global Leadership in RISC-V and a Vision for the Future

San Jose, CA –April 16, 2025 – Andes Technology, the global leader in RISC-V processor IP, celebrates its 20th anniversary by unveiling a refreshed logo and announcing the upcoming opening of its new headquarters. From pioneering Taiwan’s first home-grown processor architecture to capturing over 30% global RISC-V market share, Andes has established itself as a driving force in modern computing.

A New Era: Brand Refresh & Headquarters Expansion

On its 20th anniversary, Andes introduces a revitalized logo that reinforces its growth and commitment to RISC-V through continuous innovation. The redesigned logo integrates an “S” that is stylized as a “5,” reflecting Andes’ ongoing alignment to the RISC-V (RISC-Five) open-standard movement. “Our refreshed logo reflects our passion for RISC-V and embodies our forward-thinking approach to business and technology,” said Frankwell Lin, Chairman and CEO. “As we mark two decades of achievements, we are more focused than ever on driving business growth and delivering cutting-edge solutions to our global customers.”

Additionally, Andes is preparing to move into a new state-of-the-art headquarters in late 2025, to facilitate long-term growth and technological advancement.

Legacy of Innovation: From Founding to Market Leadership

Founded in 2005, Andes set out to develop an independent processor architecture. As the potential of RISC-V became more evident, Andes recognized its opportunity to make a significant impact. Leveraging its expertise in low-power, high-performance CPU IP, Andes launched AndeStar™ V5 and marked the beginning of their many RISC-V compliant products.

Since then, the company’s rapid growth trajectory includes an IPO in 2017, the launch of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) in 2021, and a nearly sevenfold revenue increase. According to SHD Marketing (Jan 2024), Andes now holds over 30% of the RISC-V processor IP market, with more than sixteen billion SoCs shipped worldwide by its customers.

Future Vision: Expanding the RISC-V Ecosystem

As a founding premier member of RISC-V International, Andes plays a pivotal role in RISC-V adoption through active contributions to standards and ecosystem. The company collaborates with major industry players, including Meta, MediaTek, Novatek, Phison, and Renesas, as well as emerging AI startups like AXELERA AI, Fractile AI, Rain AI, and Rivos.

Looking ahead, Andes remains focused on expanding its RISC-V IP portfolio across AI, applications processors, automotive-grade processors, and security solutions. “As a leader in the RISC-V community, Andes remains dedicated to fostering collaboration and innovation within the ecosystem,” said Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO. “Our ongoing contributions to RISC-V standards and our robust IP portfolio position us at the forefront of the movement, empowering partners and customers to thrive in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.”

Andes Celebrates 20 Years at 2025 RISC-V CON with NVIDIA Keynote and Edge-AI Insights

Join Andes at the 2025 RISC-V CON on April 29 in San Jose as Andes celebrates 20 years of innovation. Highlights include a keynote from NVIDIA, an edge-AI Fireside Chat with Jeff Bier and Pete Warden, and insights from industry leaders on RISC-V’s impact on AI, automotive, and computing. Don’t miss the hands-on Developer Track, RISC-V Market Watch, and networking opportunities with top tech companies.

About Andes Technology

As a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International and a leader in commercial CPU IP, Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) is driving the global adoption of RISC-V. Andes’ extensive RISC-V Processor IP portfolio spans from ultra-efficient 32-bit CPUs to high-performance 64-bit Out-of-Order multiprocessor coherent clusters. With advanced vector processing, DSP capabilities, the powerful Andes Automated Custom Extension (ACE) framework, end-to-end AI hardware/software stack, ISO 26262 certification with full compliance, and a robust software ecosystem, Andes unlocks the full potential of RISC-V, empowering customers to accelerate innovation across AI, automotive, communications, consumer electronics, data centers, and mobile devices. Over sixteen billion Andes-powered SoCs are driving innovations globally. Discover more at www.andestech.com.





