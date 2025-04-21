Alphawave Semi Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024
LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada, 17 April 2025 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE) ("Alphawave Semi" or the "Company"), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, has published its results for the year ended 31 December 2024.
- Record bookings of US$515.5m up 34% year-on-year
- Revenue of US$307.6m and Adjusted EBITDA of US$51.1m in line with guidance
- Continued leadership in connectivity technology for data centres and AI
For detailed update and more reports, visit "Alphawave Semi Financial Results"
|
Search Silicon IP
Alphawave Semi Hot IP
Related News
- Alphawave Semi Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023
- Alphawave Semi has published its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022
- EnSilica plc - Audited Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 May 2024
- Alphawave Semi - Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024
- SMIC Reports Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2011
Breaking News
- Ceva Neural Processing Unit IP for Edge AI Selected by Nextchip for Next-Generation ADAS Solutions
- Cadence Advances AI in the Cloud with Industry-First DDR5 12.8Gbps MRDIMM Gen2 Memory IP System Solution
- Thalia joins GlobalFoundries' GlobalSolutions Ecosystem to advance IP reuse and design migration
- MosChip® to showcase Silicon Engineering Services at TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium
- Alphawave Semi Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024
Most Popular
- New Breakthroughs in China's RISC-V Chip Industry
- Cadence to Acquire Arm Artisan Foundation IP Business
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate IP Portfolio on TSMC 3nm and 2nm Processes at TSMC 2025 Technology Symposium
- JEDEC® and Industry Leaders Collaborate to Release JESD270-4 HBM4 Standard: Advancing Bandwidth, Efficiency, and Capacity for AI and HPC
- Shifting Sands in Silicon by Global Supply Chains
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page