Alphawave Semi Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada, 17 April 2025 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE) ("Alphawave Semi" or the "Company"), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, has published its results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Record bookings of US$515.5m up 34% year-on-year

Revenue of US$307.6m and Adjusted EBITDA of US$51.1m in line with guidance

Continued leadership in connectivity technology for data centres and AI

For detailed update and more reports, visit "Alphawave Semi Financial Results"





