New Breakthroughs in China's RISC-V Chip Industry

By Trendforce (April 18, 2025)

RIVAI Launched China’s First Fully Self-Developed High- Performance RISC-V Server Chip

Recently, RIVAI officially unveiled its next-generation high-performance processor, Lingyu, in Qianhai, Shenzhen. As China’s first fully self-developed high-performance RISC-V server chip, Lingyu is up to international mainstream standards in computing power, energy efficiency, and interface configuration, making it suitable for scenarios such as high-performance computing (HPC), all-flash storage, and large open-source language models like DeepSeek.

Lingyu processor is built on RIVAI’s independently developed CPU core IP and on-chip network IP, achieving advanced out-of-order execution, high-speed data paths, and a mesh interconnect architecture. Through a co-optimization approach combining hardware-software co-design and process design, the chip introduces innovations across product engineering, EDA toolchain, physical design, and wafer manufacturing processes, significantly improving energy efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

Click here to read more ...













