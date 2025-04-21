New Breakthroughs in China's RISC-V Chip Industry
By Trendforce (April 18, 2025)
RIVAI Launched China’s First Fully Self-Developed High- Performance RISC-V Server Chip
Recently, RIVAI officially unveiled its next-generation high-performance processor, Lingyu, in Qianhai, Shenzhen. As China’s first fully self-developed high-performance RISC-V server chip, Lingyu is up to international mainstream standards in computing power, energy efficiency, and interface configuration, making it suitable for scenarios such as high-performance computing (HPC), all-flash storage, and large open-source language models like DeepSeek.
Lingyu processor is built on RIVAI’s independently developed CPU core IP and on-chip network IP, achieving advanced out-of-order execution, high-speed data paths, and a mesh interconnect architecture. Through a co-optimization approach combining hardware-software co-design and process design, the chip introduces innovations across product engineering, EDA toolchain, physical design, and wafer manufacturing processes, significantly improving energy efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).
