Equal1 advances scalable quantum computing with CMOS-compatible silicon spin qubit technology

April 18, 2025 -- Equal1, a global leader in silicon powered quantum computing, has announced a major milestone in quantum computing: the successful validation of a commercial CMOS process.

This achievement marks a critical advancement toward realizing scalable, silicon-based quantum technologies for spin qubits within the framework of standard semiconductor manufacturing.

Major technological breakthrough in commercial process

The validation demonstrates the ability to form multiple quantum dots with precise tunable tunnel coupling between them – a first in a commercial process.

By transforming conventional multi-gate transistors into functional quantum-dot arrays, Equal1 is establishing a benchmark for scalable spin qubit architectures, advancing quantum computing's integration within existing semiconductor frameworks.

This achievement utilized the GlobalFoundries (GF) 22FDX® Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) platform – a platform known for its full classical System-on-Chip (SoC) integration.

Jason Lynch, CEO of Equal1 said: “While some in the industry suggest that quantum computing is decades away, our work demonstrates that scalable quantum systems are closer than we thought. We’re proving that quantum computing doesn’t need to remain an elusive goal – it can align with the industrial strengths of today’s semiconductor ecosystem to deliver meaningful results. By leveraging CMOS-compatible technology, we address key challenges in scalability and integration, paving the way for practical, large-scale quantum systems.”

Equal1’s monolithic chip contains 29 NMOS and PMOS quantum cells, each hosting linear quantum-dot arrays capable of supporting up to three tunnel-coupled quantum dots and charge sensor structures. Tested across a temperature range from 70 mK to 1.2 K, Equal1’s quantum dot arrays have demonstrated robust performance and operational stability.

A practical path to scalable quantum systems

Silicon spin qubits are promising candidates for scalable quantum computers, due to their coherence and compatibility with CMOS technology.

Dr. Elena Blokhina, Chief Science Officer at Equal1 said: “Unlike other approaches that depend on exotic materials and custom fabrication methods, Equal1’s strategy is built on leveraging GlobalFoundries’ industry-standard 22FDX FD-SOI silicon platform, designed for seamless system-on-chip (SoC) integration. This alignment with classical CMOS technology provides a practical and scalable foundation for quantum computing. With this milestone, Equal1 reinforces its commitment to advancing quantum computing through commercially viable silicon solutions”.

This latest milestone underscores quantum devices can be fabricated using mature semiconductor techniques.

Semiconductor technologies are at the core of the modern electronics industry, powering everything from smartphones to supercomputers. The ability to integrate quantum computing functionalities into these established manufacturing processes opens the door to large-scale adoption.

Previously, Equal1 has already demonstrated key components for fully integrated solutions (Paper 1 and Paper 2) and the integration of quantum dots and electronics (Paper).

Ted Letavic, Corporate Fellow and Senior Vice President at GlobalFoundries said: “The promising results by Equal1 show that GF’s essential 22FDX technology is gaining momentum as a quantum platform with the back gate capability enabling an additional transistor control electrode for performance optimization for quantum applications. We look forward to partnering with Equal1 as they optimize their 22FDX designs to demonstrate further quantum milestones.”

Towards Quantum 2.0

Equal1’s achievement is part of a broader movement among silicon spin qubit companies striving to push the boundaries of existing semiconductor manufacturing processes, driving innovation to leverage mature semiconductor technologies and advance scalable quantum computing.

Together, these efforts are laying the foundation for a new era – Quantum 2.0 – focused on developing practical and scalable quantum systems that integrate seamlessly with existing technology infrastructures.

The details of Equal1’s methods and results are available in the journal arXiv:





