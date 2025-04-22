MosChip® to showcase Silicon Engineering Services at TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium
Enabling Innovation from RTL to Volume Production
Santa Clara, USA, April 21, 2025 -- MosChip® Technologies will participate in the TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium to showcase its spectrum of capabilities in Turnkey ASIC, Silicon Design, and IP Services. As a long-standing member of TSMC OIP Design Center Alliance (DCA), MosChip will spotlight its engineering expertise across advanced technology nodes, packaging, test, and production workflows, with a proven track record of 200+ SoC tapeouts.
With deep technical expertise in varied industry domains, MosChip empowers global customers to accelerate the time to market for complex silicon solutions.
Event Details:
What: At the TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium, MosChip will demonstrate its latest silicon engineering achievements and capabilities, including:
- RTL/Netlist to Silicon ASIC Turnkey Services for multi-million gate designs in 28nm HPC+ and 22nm ULL
- ASIC Design Services for 40+ designs a year in the last two years in technology nodes from 180nm to N2 in Server, Computing, Automotive, HPC, Consumer, Communication, IoT, Industrial, and Power Management domains
- Analog/Mixed-Signal IP hardening/porting services in N7, N6, N5, N3P and N3E
Who:
Available for media interactions and customer briefings:
- Srinivasa Kakumanu - CEO & Managing Director
- Swamy Irrinki - Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Marketing
- Sribash Dey - Senior Vice President, NA & Europe Sales
- James Fife – Director of NA Sales
- Technical Leaders from the Silicon & Product Engineering Divisions
When: 23 April 2025, 8:30 AM
Where: TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium
Santa Clara Convention Centre, Booth #620
5001 Great America Parkway,
Santa Clara, California 95054, USA
About MosChip® Technologies
MosChip® Technologies is a trusted partner to leading global enterprises and technology innovators. Our silicon and product engineering services, backed by over 25 years of expertise in chip design, hardware engineering, embedded software development, cloud computing, and AI solutions, empower clients to develop next-generation intelligent products that drive industry transformation. To know more, visit www.moschip.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- eInfochips expands market reach in North America and Asia, reinforces engineering team strength
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate IP Portfolio on TSMC 3nm and 2nm Processes at TSMC 2025 Technology Symposium
- TSMC March 2025 Revenue Report
- UMC Reports Sales for March 2025
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - March 2025
Breaking News
- Ceva Neural Processing Unit IP for Edge AI Selected by Nextchip for Next-Generation ADAS Solutions
- Cadence Advances AI in the Cloud with Industry-First DDR5 12.8Gbps MRDIMM Gen2 Memory IP System Solution
- Thalia joins GlobalFoundries' GlobalSolutions Ecosystem to advance IP reuse and design migration
- MosChip® to showcase Silicon Engineering Services at TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium
- Alphawave Semi Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024
Most Popular
- New Breakthroughs in China's RISC-V Chip Industry
- Cadence to Acquire Arm Artisan Foundation IP Business
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate IP Portfolio on TSMC 3nm and 2nm Processes at TSMC 2025 Technology Symposium
- JEDEC® and Industry Leaders Collaborate to Release JESD270-4 HBM4 Standard: Advancing Bandwidth, Efficiency, and Capacity for AI and HPC
- Shifting Sands in Silicon by Global Supply Chains
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page