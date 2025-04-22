MosChip® to showcase Silicon Engineering Services at TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium

Enabling Innovation from RTL to Volume Production

Santa Clara, USA, April 21, 2025 -- MosChip® Technologies will participate in the TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium to showcase its spectrum of capabilities in Turnkey ASIC, Silicon Design, and IP Services. As a long-standing member of TSMC OIP Design Center Alliance (DCA), MosChip will spotlight its engineering expertise across advanced technology nodes, packaging, test, and production workflows, with a proven track record of 200+ SoC tapeouts.

With deep technical expertise in varied industry domains, MosChip empowers global customers to accelerate the time to market for complex silicon solutions.

Event Details:

What: At the TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium, MosChip will demonstrate its latest silicon engineering achievements and capabilities, including:

RTL/Netlist to Silicon ASIC Turnkey Services for multi-million gate designs in 28nm HPC+ and 22nm ULL

ASIC Design Services for 40+ designs a year in the last two years in technology nodes from 180nm to N2 in Server, Computing, Automotive, HPC, Consumer, Communication, IoT, Industrial, and Power Management domains

Analog/Mixed-Signal IP hardening/porting services in N7, N6, N5, N3P and N3E

Who:

Available for media interactions and customer briefings:

Srinivasa Kakumanu - CEO & Managing Director

Swamy Irrinki - Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Marketing

Sribash Dey - Senior Vice President, NA & Europe Sales

James Fife – Director of NA Sales

Technical Leaders from the Silicon & Product Engineering Divisions

When: 23 April 2025, 8:30 AM

Where: TSMC 2025 North America Technology Symposium

Santa Clara Convention Centre, Booth #620

5001 Great America Parkway,

Santa Clara, California 95054, USA

About MosChip® Technologies

MosChip® Technologies is a trusted partner to leading global enterprises and technology innovators. Our silicon and product engineering services, backed by over 25 years of expertise in chip design, hardware engineering, embedded software development, cloud computing, and AI solutions, empower clients to develop next-generation intelligent products that drive industry transformation. To know more, visit www.moschip.com





