Thalia joins GlobalFoundries' GlobalSolutions Ecosystem to advance IP reuse and design migration

Cwmbran, United Kingdom – April 22, 2025 – Thalia, a leading provider of analog, mixed-signal, and RF IP design migration solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. As a member of GF’s GlobalSolutions™ Ecosystem, Thalia brings its cutting-edge AMALIA Platform to a broader audience of GF customers, empowering them to tackle the challenges of design migration across a diverse range of technology nodes.

The AMALIA Platform harnesses advanced automation and AI/ML technology to streamline the migration process for analog, mixed-signal, and RF IPs. With this innovative platform, GF customers can reduce the time, cost, and complexity associated with migration while optimizing their ability to create groundbreaking applications and expand their offerings in today’s fiercely competitive semiconductor market.

“Joining forces with GlobalFoundries marks an exciting milestone for Thalia,” said Sowmyan Rajagopalan, CEO, Thalia. “This collaboration allows us to deliver unparalleled value to our shared customers, simplifying the complexities of analog design migration and IP reuse. By providing the tools needed to diversify product offerings and adapt to global supply chain dynamics, we are helping customers stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.”

Ziv Hammer, Senior Vice President of Design Platforms and Services at GlobalFoundries, commented: “Thalia’s proven expertise in analog and mixed-signal design, combined with GF’s advanced technologies, enables our customers to drive innovation more efficiently. By leveraging AI/ML capabilities, they can accelerate their product development cycles and bring cutting-edge solutions to market faster.”

GF’s GlobalSolutions™ Ecosystem represents a collaborative network of leading design, IP, and OSAT providers that work closely with GF to deliver end-to-end semiconductor solutions. By building on these strategic partnerships and GF’s industry-leading process technologies, the GlobalSolutions Ecosystem ensures tailored, high-performance solutions for customers across a wide range of critical industries.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented global team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit gf.com





