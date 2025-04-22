Cadence Advances AI in the Cloud with Industry-First DDR5 12.8Gbps MRDIMM Gen2 Memory IP System Solution

High-performance data center and enterprise memory solution available now for customer engagements

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- April 22, 2025 --Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the industry’s first DDR5 12.8Gbps MRDIMM Gen2 memory IP system solution on the TSMC N3 process. The new solution addresses the need for greater memory bandwidth to accommodate unprecedented AI processing demands in enterprise and data center applications, including AI in the cloud. The Cadence® DDR5 MRDIMM IP boasts a new high-performance, scalable and adaptable architecture based on Cadence’s proven and highly successful DDR5 and GDDR6 product lines. With multiple engagements underway with leading AI, HPC and data center customers, this IP solution is already demonstrating its early leadership.

The new Cadence DDR5 IP offers a PHY and a high-performance controller as a complete memory subsystem. The design is validated in hardware using the most recently available MRDIMMs (Gen2), achieving a best-in-class 12.8Gbps data rate that doubles the bandwidth using current DDR5 6400Mbps DRAM parts. The DDR5 IP memory subsystem is based on Cadence’s silicon-proven, high-performance architecture, ultra-low latency encryption and industry-leading RAS features. The DDR5 MRDIMM Gen2 IP is designed to enable advanced SoCs and chiplets with flexible floorplan design options, while the new architecture allows fine-tuning of power and performance based on individual application requirements.

“The Cadence DDR5 IP portfolio, together with Micron’s industry-leading 1γ (1-gamma)-based DRAM, meets the increasing demand for higher memory bandwidth, density and reliability for AI processing workloads. These memory enhancements are pivotal in enabling the next generation AI/ML and HPC applications in data center and enterprise environments,” said Praveen Vaidyanathan, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Data Center Products.

“Cadence’s DDR5 MRDIMM IP system solution, paired with MRDIMM modules featuring Montage’s memory buffers, delivers a high-performance memory subsystem for next-generation servers with doubled bandwidth,” said Stephen Tai, president at Montage Technology. “Montage’s MRCD02/MDB02 chips for MRDIMMs, capable of blazing 12.8Gbps data rates, are ready to enable server and data center products.”

“Data center and enterprise applications stand to gain a significant performance advantage from Cadence’s DDR5 12.8Gbps MRDIMM IP system solution, as evidenced by large customers turning to Cadence to deliver this innovative technology,” said Boyd Phelps, senior vice president and general manager of the Silicon Solutions Group at Cadence. “This new leading-edge memory IP system both raises the bar and establishes a roadmap that future-proofs our customers’ next-generation SoC and chiplet products for generations to come.”

Cadence’s DDR5 controller and PHY have been verified with Cadence’s Verification IP (VIP) for DDR to provide rapid IP and SoC verification closure. Cadence VIP for DDR5 includes a complete solution from IP to system-level verification with DFI VIP, DDR5 memory model and System Performance Analyzer.

For more information on the new solution, visit the Cadence DDR5 MRDIMM PHY and controller page.

