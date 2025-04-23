DVB-S2X Wideband LDPC/ BCH Encoder FEC IP Core Available For Licensing and Integration From Global IP Core

April 23, 2025 - Global IP Core Sales- One of the largest IP Core provider on the Semiconductor market, announces the availability of the DVB-S2X Wideband LDPC/ BCH Encoder IP Core, which is developed for Digital Video Broadcasting applications for the Aerospace and Defense, Satellite Communication and Telecommunication market.

Features Include:

Compliant with ETSI EN 302 307’

Compliant with ETSI EN 302 307-2’

Supports BCH-LDPC all code rates for digital video broadcasting

Benefits:

High Throughput design

Low-power and low-complexity design

Supports all code rates of DVB-S2 and DVB-S2X

Deliverables:

Synthesizable Verilog

System Simulation Model (MATLAB)

Verilog Testbenches

Documentation

Applications:

• DVB-S2

• DVB-S2X

Please contact us for a comprehensive information sheet at info@global-ipc.com or check out our product portfolio at www.global-ipc.com

About Global IP Core Sales:

Global IP Core Sales® was founded in 2021 and provides state-of-the-art IP Cores for the Semiconductor market. The majority of our products are silicon proven and can be seamlessly implemented into FPGA and ASIC technologies. Global IP Core Sales® will assist you with your IP Core and integration needs. Our mission is to grow your bottom line.





