Crypto Quantique publishes independent cetome analysis on streamlining CRA compliance with the QuarkLink security platform

LONDON, UK -- April 23, 2025 -- Crypto Quantique, a provider of quantum-driven silicon IP and an end-to-end security platform for embedded devices, has published an independent analysis of its QuarkLink end-to-end device security platform. The report was prepared by cetome, an internationally recognised cybersecurity advisory firm that considered the effectiveness of the platform with respect to seven key aspects of Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance: secure-by-default configuration, secure over-the-air firmware updates, data integrity protection, access control and device authentication, data confidentiality and secure storage, risk assessment and secure-by-design integration, and attack surface reduction.

QuarkLink was rated as ‘excellent’ in four of these categories and ‘good’ in the other three. Where the tool was rated as ‘good’ it was because processes outside of its functionality are required for CRA compliance. Cédric Lévy-Bencheton, CEO of cetome, concluded that “With QuarkLink, product manufacturers can accelerate their compliance with several essential requirements of the CRA.”

QuarkLink is an integrated, scalable, cloud-based software platform. In devices, its SDK acts as an abstraction layer to implement native hardware-based security functions, in partnership with well-known chip vendors including Microchip, Renesas and STMicroelectronics. In the cloud, the platform centralises the implementation and management of secrets and certificates throughout the product lifecycle, reducing risks related to cryptography. These include insecure implementation, misconfiguration, leaked secrets, and expired certificates.

The CRA applies to all “products with a digital element” sold in the European Union. It requires manufacturers to implement “essential requirements” with respect to cybersecurity throughout their products’ lifecycle. Having become law on 10th December 2024, the CRA is being introduced in two phases, the first of which requires compliance by 11th September 2026 and the second by 11th December 2027.

Crypto Quantique CEO, Shahram Mossayebi, commented, “Ensuring CRA compliance can be a complicated process, often involving many processes, platforms and tools. QuarkLink addresses the majority of these challenges in an integrated, easy-to-use way that eliminates the need for engineers to be cryptographic experts but gives them the assurance that their products will meet the act’s requirements.”

The cetome report provides a concise, clear explanation of how QuarkLink functionality maps against CRA requirements. It is available free of charge to download at: https://www.cryptoquantique.com/accelerating-cra-compliance-with-quarklink/

About cetome

cetome is an independent cyber advisory with a recognised expertise in IoT security and regulations. cetome works with manufacturers and solution providers to make IoT systems secure and compliant with regulations.

More information is available at https://cetome.com.

About Crypto Quantique

Based in London, UK, Crypto Quantique offers security products and services for silicon chip designers, embedded device developers and those responsible for managing embedded device (IoT) networks.

The company’s quantum-driven silicon IP produces high-entropy random number seeds for generating unique chip identities and cryptographic keys. These enable the design of secure microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-chip.

Crypto Quantique’s cloud-based, end-to-end security platform, QuarkLink, streamlines the implementation and management of security functions in embedded device networks. It accelerates embedded development and supports management of device identities, secure boot, and firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates. The platform also automates the generation and management of digital security keys and certificates, including Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) management.

All products are designed to operate both now and in the post-quantum computing era.

More information is available at https://cryptoquantique.com.





