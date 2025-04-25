BOS Semiconductors to Partner with Intel to Accelerate Automotive AI Innovation

BOS and Intel co-promote Automotive AI solution to China and global customers at AutoShanghai 2025 event using BOS Eagle-N and Intel Malibou-lake system.

China, Shanghai, Apr. 25th, 2025 – BOS Semiconductors (BOS) and Intel announced the strategic partnership to jointly deliver exceptional AI performance for advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) and in-vehicle information (IVI). Powered by BOS’s automotive AI chiplet SoC, Eagle-N, and other products, Intel's AI-enhanced software-defined SoCs will provide automakers with higher-performance, higher-compute AI solutions, building a solid foundation for in-vehicle AI applications. Open hardware and software architecture supported by both of Intel and BOS make this collaboration possible, providing automakers with greater flexibility and accelerating the intelligent evolution of automobiles.

Jack Weast, VP and GM of intel Automotive and Jaehong Park, CEO of BOS Semiconductors

BOS Eagle-N, the first product of the Eagle ADAS SoC family is the industry’s first automotive chiplet AI accelerator SoC with 250/185/125 dense TOPS NPU along with PCIe Gen5/UCIe interfaces to build add-on AI subsystem for autonomous driving functions and immersive in-cabin experiences. The evaluation samples will be available this June and mass production will start in 4Q, 2026.

“Our collaboration with Intel marks a pivotal step forward in shaping the future of intelligent mobility,” said Jaehong Park, CEO of BOS Semiconductors. “By combining our advanced AI chiplet SoC technologies with Intel’s powerful software-defined platforms, we are not only pushing the boundaries of automotive performance but also enabling our customers to build smarter, safer, and more adaptive vehicles. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and leadership in the era of AI-driven transportation.”

“This partnership with BOS Semiconductors represents a powerful alignment of vision and innovation,” said Jack Weast, Vice President and GM of Intel Automotive. “By integrating BOS’s AI SoC technology with Intel’s Malibu Lake and Frisco Lake SoC platforms, we are creating a foundation that will accelerate the next generation of intelligent, connected vehicles. Our open architecture not only enables greater flexibility for automakers but also drives the broader ecosystem forward in realizing the full potential of in-vehicle AI.”

About BOS Semiconductors

BOS Semiconductors is an automotive fabless company, led by Dr. Jaehong Park, a former executive vice president of Samsung Semiconductor S.LSI and Foundry business. Headquartered in South Korea, there are regional offices in Vietnam and Germany. BOS is specialized to develop AI and NPU focused advanced ADAS and IVI SoCs and sub systems to bring more valuable and alternative solutions into the automotive industry. More information can be found at www.bos-semi.com.





