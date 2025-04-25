Crypto Quantique announces QRoot Lite - a lightweight and configurable root-of-trust IP for resource-constrained IoT devices
LONDON, UK -- April 25, 2025 -- Crypto Quantique announces a new lightweight root-of-trust (RoT) IP block to enable security feature implementation in resource-constrained microcontrollers and IoT devices. Called QRoot Lite, the implementation complies to the Measurement & Attestation RootS of Trust (MARS) specification developed by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) as a lightweight, hardware security IP block for measurement, storage and reporting to attest to the health and trustworthiness of embedded IoT devices and sensors. The IP block is implemented in hardware as a state machine to allow easy integration into small systems as an attachment to a host microcontroller, providing essential functions for device identity, measurement and attestation where on-chip resources are limited.
The MARS implementation on QRoot Lite provides the functionality of hashing, key derivation and digital signature generation, using NIST’s lightweight cryptography standard, the Ascon family of cryptographic algorithms, to implement these functions. The IP block’s identity may be provided with seed injection but optionally, for maximum security, Crypto Quantique’s Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) can generate the seed required for provisioning a unique identity to the device. The IP block securely stores derived keys and performs cryptographic operations within the secure hardware, protecting against known side-channel and fault injection attacks. In an ASIC, its side-channel protected hardware footprint is less than 25 Kgates, and less than 14 Kgates for an unprotected implementation.
Applications that can benefit from QRoot Lite include verified boot implementation to ensure that only trusted code is executed during the boot process, key generation and key storage to load and store encrypted data, and remote verification of the integrity and authenticity of sensor data.
Find out more: https://www.cryptoquantique.com/products/qroot-lite/
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Easily Implement Efficient Public-Key Crypto to Protect IoT Devices and Data Paths with Maxim's Embedded Security Platform
- Crypto Quantique upgrades QuarkLink IoT device security platform for post-quantum cryptography (PQC)
- CoreHW and Presto Engineering Announce Ground-breaking Collaboration to Advance Global Penetration of Ultra-low-power RF IoT Devices
- Crypto Quantique appoints ITEC to sell its IoT device security technology in Israel
- X-Silicon Introduces the World's First Vulkan Driver Implementation for RISC-V, Enabling an entire Ecosystem of 3D Graphics, AI and Compute for Low-Power, Mobile, Edge and IOT Devices
Breaking News
- Arteris Wins Two Gold and One Silver Stevie® Awards in the 2025 American Business Awards®
- Faraday Adds QuickLogic eFPGA to FlashKit‑22RRAM SoC for IoT Edge
- Xylon Introduces Xylon ISP Studio
- Crypto Quantique announces QRoot Lite - a lightweight and configurable root-of-trust IP for resource-constrained IoT devices
- BOS Semiconductors to Partner with Intel to Accelerate Automotive AI Innovation
Most Popular
- Andes Technology and Imagination Technologies Showcase Android 15 on High-Performance RISC-V Based Platform
- TSMC Unveils Next-Generation A14 Process at North America Technology Symposium
- Synopsys and TSMC Usher In Angstrom-Scale Designs with Certified EDA Flows on Advanced TSMC A16 and N2P Processes
- Certus Semiconductor Joins TSMC IP Alliance Program to Enhance Custom I/O and ESD Solutions
- M31 Collaborates with TSMC to Advance 2nm eUSB2 IP Innovation
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page