Xylon Introduces Xylon ISP Studio

April 25, 2025 -- Xylon ISP Studio is a powerful PC-based tool designed to simplify and accelerate HDR Image Signal Processing (ISP) pipeline development and tuning on AMD FPGA and adaptive SoC platforms.

With support for Xylon’s logicBRICKS IPs, software-controlled ISP functions, and third-party models, Xylon ISP Studio enables:

Bit-accurate ISP simulations that run in minutes

Real-camera input for realistic testing

GUI-based control for fast iterations – no FPGA expertise needed

Advanced stats & image quality tools for optimal performance

Whether you're developing parallel ISP architectures or fine-tuning image quality, Xylon ISP Studio brings speed, precision, and flexibility to your workflow. Learn more: XYLON ISP Studio

If you’d like to evaluate the application or learn more, feel free to CONTACT US directly!





