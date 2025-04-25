Xylon Introduces Xylon ISP Studio
April 25, 2025 -- Xylon ISP Studio is a powerful PC-based tool designed to simplify and accelerate HDR Image Signal Processing (ISP) pipeline development and tuning on AMD FPGA and adaptive SoC platforms.
With support for Xylon’s logicBRICKS IPs, software-controlled ISP functions, and third-party models, Xylon ISP Studio enables:
- Bit-accurate ISP simulations that run in minutes
- Real-camera input for realistic testing
- GUI-based control for fast iterations – no FPGA expertise needed
- Advanced stats & image quality tools for optimal performance
Whether you're developing parallel ISP architectures or fine-tuning image quality, Xylon ISP Studio brings speed, precision, and flexibility to your workflow. Learn more: XYLON ISP Studio
If you’d like to evaluate the application or learn more, feel free to CONTACT US directly!
