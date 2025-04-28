Premier ASIC and SoC Design Partner Rebrands as Aion Silicon

Trusted Semiconductor Design Partner Combines Deep Expertise with a Fresh Vision to Deliver High-Performance Custom Chip Solutions for AI, Automotive, 5G, networking, and other applications

READING, U.K. – April 28, 2025 – Aion Silicon (formerly Sondrel), a premier ASIC/SoC architecture and design partner, today officially unveiled its new name, vision, and leadership team. The company is leveraging decades of experience to deliver advanced System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and tailored ASIC services that help customers navigate the complex challenges of modern semiconductor development.

Under the direction of CEO Oliver Jones, Aion Silicon offers a high-touch, consultative engagement model built for today's fast-moving, AI-centric semiconductors. With over 20 years of SoC architecture and design experience, Aion Silicon combines deep technical expertise with flexible, foundry-neutral delivery—serving customers in artificial intelligence, automotive, HPC, networking, and 5G infrastructure markets.

The market for advanced chips is experiencing explosive growth driven by demand for AI workloads, edge computing, and custom silicon across all markets. According to Deloitte, global semiconductor revenue is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030 with custom silicon driving a significant portion of this growth. Aion Silicon is meeting this demand with a comprehensive service offering that spans from concept through volume production, while reducing risk for customers building next-generation technologies.

“Aion Silicon marks the beginning of a new chapter—not just for us, but for our customers,” said Oliver Jones, CEO of Aion Silicon. “The semiconductor industry is at an inflection point where the AI revolution is driving unprecedented demand for specialized, high-performance chips. We’ve taken the best of our 20-year legacy as Sondrel and rebuilt our company around what customers need most today—a high-touch, consultative experience with design excellence and maximum risk reduction. Aion Silicon is here to deliver those solutions.”

Aion Silicon Services

Design Expertise: Comprehensive front-end design guidance from initial semiconductor architecture to volume production

End-to-End SoC Solutions: Tailored architecture, IP selection, and end-to-end design services built around your specific goals, technology needs, and timeframes

Efficient Time-to-Market & Volume Scaling: Optimized process flow enhancing project timelines and streamlining volume scaling for each customer's business objectives

Trusted Partnership: Foundry-neutral, customer-focused collaboration delivered by an experienced team with hundreds of successful tapeouts across diverse industries

From AI accelerators to ADAS systems and high performance compute chips, Aion Silicon is already actively engaged with customers building cutting-edge devices in North America, Europe, and beyond. The company recently joined the Intel Foundry Services Accelerator ecosystem and will appear at Andes RISC-V CON in San Jose in the coming weeks.

About Aion Silicon

Aion Silicon is a trusted partner in high-performance semiconductor design, specializing in advanced System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions—including tailored ASICs—for AI, automotive, HPC, 5G, networking, and other applications. Its full-service, high-touch engineering model with consultative project leadership guides customers from SoC architecture and IP selection through design, foundry tapeout, and volume production. With over 20 years of experience in SoC architecture, front-end and back-end services, Aion Silicon reduces technical and economic risk for customers, accelerating time-to-market, while optimizing for commercial success. As a foundry-neutral and IP-agnostic partner with hundreds of successful tapeouts, Aion Silicon leverages a world-class ecosystem to deliver tailored solutions that meet each customer’s unique needs. To learn more, visit www.aionsilicon.com.





