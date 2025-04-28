Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) RF Transceiver IP Core Ready for High Speed Wireless Connectivity Applications
April 28, 2025 – T2M IP, a leading provider of semiconductor IP cores and advanced connectivity solutions, today announced the availability of its partner’s next-generation Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 RF Transceiver IP Core with an integrated Front-End Module (FEM). Designed for high-performance consumer and industrial applications—including set-top boxes, Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) headsets, and streaming media devices—this cutting-edge IP solution is now available for immediate licensing in TSMC’s 22nm ULL process.
Wi-Fi 7 is set to redefine the future of wireless connectivity by delivering unprecedented data rates, ultra-low latency, and enhanced spectral efficiency. This highly integrated RF transceiver IP core fully supports the latest IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) standard, offering 4096-QAM modulation, multi-gigabit data throughput, and advanced interference mitigation. With support for both 1024-QAM (Wi-Fi 6/6E) and 4096-QAM (Wi-Fi 7), the solution ensures seamless, high-speed communication even in congested environments, making it ideal for next-generation wearables, automotive infotainment, smart home ecosystems, and industrial IoT.
Engineered for minimal die area and ultra-low power consumption, the transceiver IP core incorporates seamless roaming capabilities, superior RF performance, and robust interference handling, ensuring highly reliable connectivity in dynamic wireless conditions. With full compliance across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, this solution empowers access points (APs) and routers with extended range, optimized signal integrity, and high-speed connectivity. The current design supports bandwidths of up to 80MHz, with a roadmap for 160MHz bandwidth expansion in Q2 2025, enabling scalable MIMO architectures and future-ready multi-gigabit performance.
By integrating this state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 7 RF IP solution, T2M IP and its partner are enabling semiconductor companies to accelerate the development of next-generation, high-performance wireless SoCs.
Availability
The Wi-Fi 7 / Wi-Fi 6 RF IP core is now available for licensing for Access Point applications. For more details on licensing options, deliverables, and pricing, please contact us at contact.
About T2M IP:
T2M IP is a leading global technology company specializing in licensing Semiconductor IP Cores, providing a comprehensive portfolio of wireless, cellular, and connectivity IPs for chipsets that enable the development of next-generation products.
