QuickLogic Delivers eFPGA Hard IP for Intel 18A Based Test Chip

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2025 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP and User Tools, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, announced today the delivery of eFPGA Hard IP optimized for Intel 18A technology to a customer that selected QuickLogic's IP for its Test Chip. This milestone marks the first time eFPGA Hard IP has been delivered for a sub-5nm process node and is expected to set new standards for low power consumption, high performance, and optimal silicon area utilization (PPA).

By leveraging the power of its proprietary Australis™ IP Generator, QuickLogic established the first eFPGA Hard IP for Intel 18A in only six months. With foundry-specific Hard IP now completed, customer-specific variants can be delivered even faster. QuickLogic eFPGA Hard IP is supported by two versions of its FPGA User Tools; Aurora, which is comprised of 100% Open-Source components that give designers complete transparency and inspectability, and Aurora Pro, which includes Synopsys® Synplify® FPGA Logic Synthesis.

"For more than three decades, QuickLogic has built a strong reputation as a trusted supplier of Size, Weight, Area, Performance and Cost (SWaP-C)-optimized programmable logic for both defense and commercial markets," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "With our proven eFPGA Hard IP now available for Intel 18A, we're able to quickly deliver customer-specific variants that reduce program risk and lower the cost of using eFPGA technology."

Availability

QuickLogic eFPGA Hard IP for Intel 18A is available now. It can be quickly tailored with varying resources of LUTs, Block RAM, and DSP Blocks to meet the application specific requirements for commercial and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) designs.

For more information on QuickLogic's eFPGA Hard IP licensing and related solutions, please visit www.quicklogic.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer, and computing markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.





