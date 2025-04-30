CFX 0.13μm eFuse OTP IP has been applied in the mass production of over 15,000 CMOS image sensors

April 30, 2025 -- Zhuhai Chuangfeixin Technology Co., Ltd. (CFX), a one-stop NVM (Non-Volatile Memory) storage IP supplier, announced today that it has achieved a major breakthrough in the mass production of CMOS image sensors based on the 0.13μm platform, with the number of wafers in mass production successfully exceeding 15,000, thanks to its independently developed OTP IP adopting the eFuse structure. As the first case of our company's eFuse OTP IP applied in image sensor chips, this landmark achievement marks a new step forward in the company's technical strength and commercialization capabilities in the field of non-volatile storage IP.

The eFuse (electrical fuse) structure adopted by CFX for the mass production of OTP IP this time is based on semiconductor processes and electrical characteristics in its working principle. After the chip is manufactured, the eFuse is in an unprogrammed state, and the fuse is conducting. When it is necessary to program the eFuse, a programming voltage higher than the normal operating voltage is applied across the eFuse, generating a large enough current to make the fuse material generate high heat, causing a sharp rise in the local temperature and prompting the physical fusing of the fuse material, thus forming an open circuit and realizing the transition from the conducting state to the non-conducting state. The irreversible programming process endows the eFuse OTP IP with extremely reliable data storage capabilities.

This eFuse OTP IP has been successfully applied in the products of leading domestic CMOS image sensor enterprises, mainly used for functions such as pixel correction, gain adjustment, and storage of the unique chip identifier (UID). Its high precision and stability have significantly improved the imaging quality and yield of the sensors, winning high recognition from customers. As the core component of image acquisition, CMOS image sensors are widely used in various fields.

The OTP IP has the characteristic of one-time programming, and the data cannot be changed once written, making it suitable for long-term storage of key data such as UID, encryption keys, and configuration information, ensuring the security and integrity of the data. Among the current mainstream OTP IP technologies, eFuse and Antifuse have relatively low manufacturing costs, low power consumption, and small area, enabling customers to accommodate more functional modules within the chip area. CFX’s OTP IP has helped customers achieve mass production in both technical routes and will continue to expand and extend the application fields, providing efficient services to meet the needs of the industry and customers.

About us:

Zhuhai Chuangfeixin Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading one-stop storage NVM IP supplier in China. As a leading enterprise with independent intellectual property rights in non-volatile storage IP in China, its products cover OTP/MTP, eFlash, Nor/Nand IP, EEPROM IP, and more. The company is headquartered in the Tsinghua Science Park in Zhuhai City, with R&D institutions in Beijing, Chengdu, and Shenyang. The company has strong technical R&D capabilities in circuit design, device optimization, and process integration, holding multiple domestic and international invention patents. The founding team comes from world-class semiconductor companies such as Micron, Spansion, AMD, Intel, and has successful entrepreneurial experiences.





