SkyeChip Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance

Penang, Malaysia -- April 30, 2025 – SkyeChip Berhad, a Malaysian integrated circuit (IC) design company specialising in high-performance silicon IP, today announced its participation in the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance. This strategic collaboration enables SkyeChip to support Intel Foundry customers by delivering high-quality IP optimised for Intel Foundry’s advanced process technologies.

SkyeChip boasts a robust IP portfolio featuring advanced memory interface IPs, interconnect IPs such as Network on Chip (NoC) and die-to-die chiplet interface IPs which are essential for enabling high-bandwidth memory access and chiplet interconnects. These technologies support the development of next-generation semiconductor devices for applications in AI, high-performance computing, and advanced communications.

“We are proud to join the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance,” said Fong Swee Kiang (SK), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SkyeChip. “This marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide production-ready, high-performance IPs globally. Collaborating with Intel Foundry allows us to extend our reach and contribute meaningfully to the next wave of semiconductor innovation.”

“Our team brings deep expertise in advanced memory interfaces and die-to-die chiplet interfaces,” said Teh Chee Hak, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of SkyeChip. “We look forward to supporting Intel Foundry customers with IPs optimised for performance, power efficiency, and area on leading-edge process nodes.”

"Intel Foundry is dedicated to fostering innovation and delivering top-tier technology and manufacturing excellence to our partners," said Suk Lee, Vice President & General Manager of Ecosystem Technology Office, Intel Foundry. "We are delighted to have SkyeChip join the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance and look forward to collaborating closely to support our mutual customers.”

Through this collaboration, SkyeChip and Intel Foundry aims to strengthen the global semiconductor design ecosystem by providing customers with access to robust silicon IPs. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerating innovation and time-to-market for advanced semiconductor technologies.

About SkyeChip

SkyeChip is a Malaysian IC design company specialising in silicon intellectual property (IP) and custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for high-performance computing applications. Started in 2019 and currently led by Fong Swee Kiang (SK) and Teh Chee Hak, the company is backed by a highly experienced technical team with a proven track record in designing and developing advanced silicon IP and custom ASICs. SkyeChip’s comprehensive IP portfolio includes advanced memory interface IPs, interconnect IPs such as NoC and die-to-die chiplet interface IPs which are critical for enabling high-bandwidth memory access, and efficient chiplet integration in applications such as high-performance computing. For more information, please visit: https://skyechip.com/.





