Arteris Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator Ecosystem Alliance Program to Support Advanced Semiconductor Designs
CAMPBELL, Calif. – April 30, 2025 – Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that it has joined Intel Foundry Accelerator Ecosystem Alliance Program, as a member of both the IP Alliance and the recently announced Chiplet Alliance. This collaboration will help mutual customers design electronics using Intel Foundry’s advanced process technologies. In addition, it will also support increased interoperability and the advancements beyond traditional node scaling by growing the chiplet ecosystem.
Through these alliances, Arteris joins forces with Intel Foundry to empower engineering teams to achieve their design goals, optimize performance, power, and area (PPA), and stay on schedule when designing complex SoCs and chiplets. Driven by customer demand, Arteris will leverage its physically aware network-on-chip (NoC) IP and SoC integration automation technologies to ensure the design and integration of high-bandwidth, low-latency, power-efficient interconnects used as the data backbone across IPs in SoCs and interoperable multi-die systems implemented using Intel Foundry’s advanced semiconductor process technologies.
"Intel Foundry is pleased to welcome Arteris, a pioneer of NoC IP technology used in a broad range of applications, to our Intel Foundry Accelerator Ecosystem Alliance," said Suk Lee, VP & GM of Ecosystem Technology Office, Intel Foundry. "By leveraging our advanced foundry technology capabilities through our IP and Chiplet Alliance programs, Arteris can further optimize its physically aware and highly interoperable NoC IPs used in SoCs and chiplets, accelerating backend convergence, interoperability, and silicon deployment to help drive success for our joint customers."
“Our collaboration with Intel Foundry exemplifies Arteris’ dedication to helping customers achieve the best performance, shortest wire length with the lowest power, and smallest area possible on the most advanced silicon nodes,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “By optimizing our NoC IP technologies and by providing interoperability in the chiplet ecosystem, we continue to enable designers to deliver on their PPA targets, IP and chiplet integration, and to meet project schedules.”
About Arteris
Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Arteris Hot IP
Related News
- Faraday Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance to Target Advanced Applications
- SkyeChip Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance
- Aion Silicon Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance to Deliver Next-Generation Custom SoCs at Scale
- ZeroPoint and Rebellions Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize AI Accelerator Performance and Efficiency
- Cadence Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance
Breaking News
- Arteris Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator Ecosystem Alliance Program to Support Advanced Semiconductor Designs
- SkyeChip Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance
- Siemens and Intel Foundry advance their collaboration to enable cutting-edge integrated circuits and advanced packaging solutions for 2D and 3D IC
- Cadence Expands Design IP Portfolio Optimized for Intel 18A and Intel 18A-P Technologies, Advancing AI, HPC and Mobility Applications
- Synopsys and Intel Foundry Propel Angstrom-Scale Chip Designs on Intel 18A and Intel 18A-P Technologies
Most Popular
- QuickLogic Delivers eFPGA Hard IP for Intel 18A Based Test Chip
- Siemens collaborates with TSMC to drive further innovation in semiconductor design and integration
- Aion Silicon Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance to Deliver Next-Generation Custom SoCs at Scale
- TSMC Unveils Next-Generation A14 Process at North America Technology Symposium
- BOS Semiconductors to Partner with Intel to Accelerate Automotive AI Innovation
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page