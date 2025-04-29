Thalia enhances AMALIA Platform with new AI models to revolutionize analog, RF and mixed-signal IC design migration

Cwmbran, United Kingdom – April 29, 2025 – Thalia, a cutting-edge semiconductor solutions provider, unveils the latest version of its AI-powered AMALIA Platform, offering advanced end-to-end IP reuse capabilities specially designed for semiconductor companies and silicon foundries.

The new release introduces significant enhancements to the automated device-stretching functionality within the Layout Automation Suite of AMALIA. Noteworthy additions to the platform include substantial improvements to inductor characterization and accurate area estimation models, underscoring Thalia’s commitment to driving efficiency and reducing design migration time.

Awadh Pandey, Thalia’s Director of Engineering, highlighted the innovation behind these updates, stating, “Our engineers’ deep expertise in analog and RF IC design, combined with AI modeling proficiency, has enabled us to deliver time-saving user interactions in physical layout design. The refined inductor characterization and area estimation features will significantly cut down both time and costs associated with the IC design migration process.”

New features in release version 25.1

Inductor characterization improvement: For RF applications like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, the updated inductor characterization feature offers automated analysis based on PDK data, enhancing efficiency and accuracy for designers.

For RF applications like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, the updated inductor characterization feature offers automated analysis based on PDK data, enhancing efficiency and accuracy for designers. Enhanced area estimation model: Integrated into the Circuit Porting Suite, the updated model provides precise area estimates, enabling customers to optimize space utilization and improve design performance.

Customer benefits include

Enhanced accuracy: Automatic error detection and correction ensure adherence to design rules, improving product quality.

Automatic error detection and correction ensure adherence to design rules, improving product quality. Cost savings: Efficient space use minimizes manufacturing costs and post-production revisions.

Efficient space use minimizes manufacturing costs and post-production revisions. Customer satisfaction: Tailored features address specific design challenges, providing a competitive edge in the market.





