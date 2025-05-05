Weebit Nano and DB HiTek to demonstrate chips integrating Weebit ReRAM at PCIM 2025

Weebit’s ultra-low-power, high-density NVM moves towards qualification in DB HiTek’s BCD 130nm process

HOD HASHARON, Israel and SEOUL, South Korea – May 5, 2025 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) (Weebit), a leading developer and licensor of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, and tier-1 semiconductor foundry DB HiTek will show the first demonstration of DB HiTek’s Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) silicon integrating Weebit’s Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) non-volatile memory (NVM) technology at PCIM 2025. PCIM is Europe’s largest power semiconductor exhibition, being held in Nuremberg, Germany, from May 6-8, 2025.

This is the latest step in the continued collaboration between the companies as they progress towards full qualification of Weebit’s embedded ReRAM (RRAM) module in DB HiTek’s 130nm BCD process, expected later this year. This process is ideal for analog, mixed-signal and high-voltage designs in consumer, industrial, IoT, and a range of other applications. Weebit ReRAM IP provides a high-density, low-power embedded NVM for these applications that is cost effective and has proven excellent retention at high temperatures.

The edge AI demonstration, running on DB HiTek chips with embedded Weebit ReRAM, shows an application of gesture recognition. It was developed in collaboration with Nanoveu’s (ASX: NVU) Embedded AI Systems Pte. Ltd. (EMASS) and will be shown in DB HiTek’s booth 680 in Hall 7 at PCIM.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “Our collaboration with DB HiTek, one of the world’s leading foundries for mixed-signal and power integrated circuits, continues strongly and we are advancing steadily towards making our ReRAM IP available for production in its 130nm BCD process. This demo will provide a first look at the integrated technology and show the advantages of integrating ReRAM on-chip.”

Ki-Seog Cho, CEO, DB HiTek, said: “Weebit ReRAM provides a cost-effective and high-density non-volatile memory in our 130nm BCD process. We look forward to demonstrating the advantages of this innovative embedded IP to designers at PCIM. PCIM is a key show for DB HiTek as we expand our footprint in the growing European market, and we are delighted that Weebit will join us in our booth to highlight our integrated solution.”

Weebit ReRAM will be qualified in DB HiTek’s BCD 130nm process and ready for production in calendar 2025. Once qualified, DB HiTek will add Weebit’s memory module to its BCD 130nm Process Design Kit (PDK). DB HiTek customers can use the standard 1Mb modules in the PDK or have modules customized for their needs. Weebit ReRAM is available now to select DB HiTek customers for design prototyping.

About DB HiTek

Headquartered in South Korea, DB HiTek Co., Ltd. is world leader in specialty foundry with a broad range of support services plus a robust portfolio of competitive process technologies that include Analog/Power (BCDMOS), CMOS Image Sensor (CIS), Mixed-Signal, High Voltage CMOS, RF HRS/SOI CMOS, Super Junction MOSFET technologies. For more information, visit www.dbhitek.com.

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer and licensor of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) non-volatile memory (NVM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of electronic products such as AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable devices, automotive, industrial automation, robotics, neuromorphic computing, and many others. For these applications, Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.





