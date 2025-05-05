IC'Alps joins Intel Foundry Accelerator program as Value Chain Alliance (VCA) and Design Services Alliance (DSA) partner

Grenoble, FRANCE – April 30, 2025 – IC’Alps, a French semiconductor fabless company with a team of 100 professionals specializing in the design and supply of exclusive and custom-made ASIC solutions (Application Specific Integrated Circuits), announces joining the Intel Foundry Accelerator Alliance program as partner for both the Design Services Alliance (DSA) and the Value Chain Alliance (VCA) with its experience in managing full turnkey ASIC/SoC project. This partnership aims to accelerate advanced ASIC design, production and time-to-market for Intel Foundry’s customers.

Alliance membership is achieved following a thorough audit during which processes, methods, and design flows, as well as past achievements, were analysed, this agreement validates the technical expertise of IC’Alps team and added-value for Intel Foundry’s customers.

As Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance member, IC’Alps has the expertise to manage the architecture of the ASIC or specific sub-bloc to be integrated later on in an integrated circuit (ASIC or ASSP – Application Specific Standard Product), the front-end design and associated verification effort, the back-end covering all the physical implementation up to the sign-off having everything in hand to manufacture the device (GDSII file), and of course being able to manage the tests when the silicon is back from fab (test plan, test environment, measurements and comparison versus simulations results).

As a Value Chain Alliance member, IC’Alps offers full turnkey services where engagement with end customer starts at the system-level specification stage and extends all the way to managing orders for the customer.

It marks a significant milestone in offering custom IC solutions on Intel Foundry’s advanced Intel 18A technology for leading-edge applications where computing power, size and power consumption are key. IC’Alps now reaffirms its commitment to offering state-of-the-art ASIC solutions to our mutual customers. The company offers a full range of fully custom ASIC and IP design (including recognized skills in physical implementation, design and layout) and supply services to customers, benefiting from our quality certifications for very demanding standards (automotive, medical, mil/aero, and security). Moreover, the public on-going process for joining SEALSQ Corp, with over 20 years’ expertise in secure design, will allow IC’Alps to propose state-of-the-art solutions including NIST compliant post-quantum cryptography features.

“We are honoured to integrate this newly formed Intel Foundry’s Value Chain Alliance fostering state-of-the-art skills, processes and expertise”, said Lucille Engels, COO of IC’Alps. “In addition to facilitating Intel Foundry’s customers advanced chip designs, IC’Alps will gain useful hands-on experience on Intel Foundry’s advanced processes and will be able to efficiently support innovation within this Alliances.”

Intel Foundry is excited to welcome IC’Alps to its Accelerator Ecosystem Alliance program, as part of the Value Chain Alliance and Design Services Alliance programs, said Craig Orr, GM Silicon Business Unit, CMO Intel Foundry. IC’Alps is a trusted partner who has demonstrated deep expertise in ASIC/SOC turnkey design and deployment. IC’Alps’s capability to deliver solutions across multiple market segments complements Intel Foundry’s commitment to building a robust and open ecosystem that is dedicated to providing a high level of service to our valued customers on the most advanced technology nodes.

About IC’Alps

IC’Alps is your one-stop-shop ASIC partner. Based in France (HQ in Grenoble, two design centers in Grenoble and Toulouse), the company provides customers with a complete offering for Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) and Systems on Chip (SoC) development from circuit specification, mastering design in-house, up to the management of the entire production supply chain. Its 100+ engineers’ areas of expertise include analog, digital and mixed-signal circuits (sensor/MEMS interfaces, ultra-low power consumption, power management, high resolution converters, high voltage, signal processing, ARM and RISC-V based multiprocessors architectures, hardware accelerators) on technologies from 0.18 µm down to 1,8 nm, and from multiple foundries (TSMC, Global Foundries, Tower Semiconductor, X-FAB, STMicroelectronics, Intel Foundry, etc.). The company is active worldwide in medical, industrial, automotive, IoT, IA, mil-aero and digital identity & security sectors. IC’Alps is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, EN 9100:2018, Common Criteria certified, IATF16949-ready, member of TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA), Intel Foundry Accelerator Design and Value Chain Alliance (DSA & VCA), ams Osram Preferred Partner and X-FAB’s partner network. More information on www.icalps.com





