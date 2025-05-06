Enabled on makeChip and powered by Racyics, the SpiNNaker2 chip forms the core of the newly launched SpiNNcould supercomputer!

May 6, 2025 − Enabled on makeChip and powered by Racyics ABX platform, the SpiNNaker2 chip forms the core of the newly launched SpiNNcloud supercomputer!

​Developed at Technische Universität Dresden by Prof. Christian Mayer and his incredible team, the system marks a significant step forward in the advancement of neuromorphic computing. It comprises 35,000 SpiNNaker2 chips with over five million processor cores. Inspired by the architecture of the human brain, it enables new approaches to data center design, combining distributed memory and event-driven processing to deliver high flexibility with improved energy efficiency.​



SpiNNaker2 was manufactured in 22Fdx technology. It employs Adaptive Body Biasing (ABB) in a Forward Body Bias (FBB) configuration, implemented using Racyics ABX® platform. In combination with Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling (DVFS), this allows for adaptive near-threshold operation down to 0.5V.​



​The chip was developed using the cloud-based design platform makeChip, which reduces design complexity by offering a configurable design flow, preinstalled PDKs and IP, as well as access to commercial EDA tools within a fully scalable, high-performance IT infrastructure.​



As a trusted partner in this project, Racyics congratulates SpiNNcloud GmbH, Prof. Christian Mayr, and the Chair of Highly-Parallel VLSI Systems and Neuro-Microelectronics at TU Dresden on this achievement. Well done!​



​If you are curious to learn more about the project, check out the press release





