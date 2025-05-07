Optimized SAR ADCs, Sigma-Delta ADCs, DACs, and Audio CODECs for IoT, MCU, SoC, and Consumer Applications
May 7, 2025 — T2M IP, a global leader in independent semiconductor IP business development, proudly announces the launch of their partner’s latest portfolio of high-performance, low-power Analog and Mixed-Signal IP cores, engineered for next-generation energy-efficient electronic systems.
The newly released IP cores address the growing need for precision analog interfacing and audio processing in power-sensitive environments, including IoT devices, microcontrollers (MCUs), wireless systems, SoCs, and consumer electronics.
IP Portfolio Highlights:
- SAR ADCs (Successive Approximation Register ADCs):
- 16-bit high-performance SAR ADCs for demanding applications
- 14-bit SAR ADCs optimized for precision sensing
- 10-bit and 12-bit ultra-low-power SAR ADCs
- Sigma-Delta ADCs:
- High-speed 8-bit to 12-bit Sigma-Delta ADCs for low-noise environments
- DACs (Digital-to-Analog Converters):
- 12-bit R2R DACs for compact designs
- 10-bit to 14-bit high-speed DACs for high-resolution analog output
- Audio CODECs:
- 24-bit high-fidelity Audio CODECs for premium sound processing
- 16-bit Voice CODECs tailored for voice-centric IoT and wearable applications
Technology Advantages:
Built using state-of-the-art low-power design techniques, these IP cores offer:
- Exceptional analog performance with minimal power draw
- Optional on-chip, low temperature-drift reference sources for SAR ADCs
- Scalable resolution and bandwidth options to suit a wide range of application needs
Applications & Market Focus:
- Smart IoT edge devices
- Ultra-low-power MCUs
- Wireless communication SoCs
- Audio-enabled consumer gadgets and wearables
About T2M IP:
T2M IP is committed to delivering innovative, silicon-proven semiconductor IP Cores that help customers accelerate time-to-market and stay ahead in competitive, energy-conscious product segments.
