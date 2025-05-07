Optimized SAR ADCs, Sigma-Delta ADCs, DACs, and Audio CODECs for IoT, MCU, SoC, and Consumer Applications

May 7, 2025 — T2M IP, a global leader in independent semiconductor IP business development, proudly announces the launch of their partner’s latest portfolio of high-performance, low-power Analog and Mixed-Signal IP cores, engineered for next-generation energy-efficient electronic systems.

The newly released IP cores address the growing need for precision analog interfacing and audio processing in power-sensitive environments, including IoT devices, microcontrollers (MCUs), wireless systems, SoCs, and consumer electronics.

IP Portfolio Highlights:

SAR ADCs (Successive Approximation Register ADCs): 16-bit high-performance SAR ADCs for demanding applications 14-bit SAR ADCs optimized for precision sensing 10-bit and 12-bit ultra-low-power SAR ADCs

Sigma-Delta ADCs: High-speed 8-bit to 12-bit Sigma-Delta ADCs for low-noise environments

DACs (Digital-to-Analog Converters): 12-bit R2R DACs for compact designs 10-bit to 14-bit high-speed DACs for high-resolution analog output

Audio CODECs: 24-bit high-fidelity Audio CODECs for premium sound processing 16-bit Voice CODECs tailored for voice-centric IoT and wearable applications



Technology Advantages:

Built using state-of-the-art low-power design techniques, these IP cores offer:

Exceptional analog performance with minimal power draw

Optional on-chip, low temperature-drift reference sources for SAR ADCs

Scalable resolution and bandwidth options to suit a wide range of application needs

Applications & Market Focus:

Smart IoT edge devices

Ultra-low-power MCUs

Wireless communication SoCs

Audio-enabled consumer gadgets and wearables

About T2M IP:

T2M IP is committed to delivering innovative, silicon-proven semiconductor IP Cores that help customers accelerate time-to-market and stay ahead in competitive, energy-conscious product segments.





