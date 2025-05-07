Agile Analog appoints CEO to drive growth
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (May 6, 2025)
Circuit IP licensor Agile Analog Ltd. (Cambridge, England) has appointed experienced chip executive and entrepreneur Krishna Anne as CEO with a charter to drive growth at the company.
Anne replaces Barry Patterson who joined EDA company Cadence Design Systems as a project manager in December 2024.
