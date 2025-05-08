Axiomise Featured Gold Sponsor at RISC-V Summit Europe Next Week in Paris

LONDON––May 8, 2025––Axiomise®, the leading provider of cutting-edge formal verification solutions, will feature the effectiveness of its formal verification solutions for corner-case bug hunting at the RISC-V Summit Europe next week in Paris.

RISC-V Summit Europe attendees will see demonstrations of Axiomise’s formalISA® that find previously missed bugs and footprint®, part of the axiomiser® platform for end-to-end architectural verification. Visit Axiomise in Booth #04 Tuesday, May 13, through Thursday, May 15, at La Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie.

Dr. Ashish Darbari, a formal verification expert and Axiomise’s Founder and CEO, will give a two-minute lightning talk Tuesday in the plenary conference room titled “Getting Towards First-Time RISC-V Silicon with Automated End-to-End Formal.” Dr. Darbari will address how smart formal methods powered by its formalISA and footprint can empower designers to build RISC-V silicon right the first time. The talk will highlight how the Axiomise tools go beyond compliance testing by “axiomising” correctness through exhaustive proofs, exposing corner-case bugs and coverage for functional power, performance and area (PPA), safety and security verification.

Wednesday morning’s program includes” Making RISC-V Market-Ready: The Economic Case for Formal Verification,” a presentation by Dr. Darbari. He will share how automated formal methods can shrink time to market and costs to get RISC-V processors and SoCs ready. The talk will go beyond compliance verification, highlighting advanced techniques such as formal method-based bug hunting, exhaustive proofs and comprehensive coverage to achieve high certification quality.

The Axiomise Edge

Axiomise builds solutions to tackle corner-case bug hunting for RISC-V processors through formal proofs to identify bugs in security processors such as cheriot-ibex and superscalar processors like CVA6.

Its formalISA app has been deployed in the verification of dozens of processors, finding bugs previously missed by other verification tools and providers. Using Axiomise’s formalISA, exhaustive architectural compliance through full proofs and end-to-end architectural verification is possible. The footprint app has been deployed in the testing of more than 85 different designs.

To arrange a demonstration or private meeting, send email to info@axiomise.com.

About Axiomise

Axiomise is accelerating formal verification adoption through its unique combination of training, consulting, services and specialized verification solutions for RISC-V. Axiomise was founded by Dr. Ashish Darbari, FBCS, FIETE, DPhil (Oxford), who has been a formal verification practitioner for more than two decades with 67 patents in formal verification and over 85 publications.





