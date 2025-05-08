Keysight Expands USB Standards Support in System Designer for USB

SANTA ROSA, Calif.-- May 7, 2025 -- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today the launch of System Designer for USB, its latest solution for high-speed digital USB (Universal Serial Bus) design tailored to personal computers, mobile devices, and edge AI applications. Built as a smart design environment, System Designer for USB enables comprehensive modeling and simulating of systems adhering to the latest USB4® standard. This advanced, system-level approach enables system-level validation, streamlining the path to product release.

As personal computers and mobile devices continue to demand increasing volumes of data, ensuring reliable communication between USB interfaces is essential for efficient large data transfers. The industry is responding to this challenge through the introduction of the USB4® specification, offering speeds of up to 120Gbps and utilizing three-level pulse-amplitude modulation (PAM3) signal modulation, all within the same USB-C® connector. By adopting these advanced standards and verifying USB4® interfaces for compliance, designers can effectively minimize costs and reduce the risks associated with design re-spins.

Key Benefits of the System Designer for USB:

System Designer for USB streamlines the setup of complex USB systems, including multi-link, multi-lane, and multi-level (PAM3) configurations through a smart design environment. It simplifies simulation setup and reduces time-to-first-insight.

The USB Algorithmic Modeling Interface (AMI) modeler, which supports Non-Return to Zero (NRZ) and PAM3 modulations, enables the implementation of rapid and efficient USB systems.

The integrated simulation-driven compliance test solution helps reduce design costs by minimizing design iterations and shortening time-to-market.

Hee-Soo Lee, High-Speed Digital Segment Lead, Keysight EDA, said: “We continue to expand our standards-driven workflow approach to support our customers. Our high-speed digital product portfolio is leading the EDA industry with the most accurate and advanced simulation software for signal integrity analysis and compliance test validation. Digital standards are critical to the performance of electronic systems. Designers using our System Designer for USB simulation solutions in their workflows can shift left their development cycle to save significant time and cost.”

