Kyocera Licenses Quadric's Chimera GPNPU AI Processor IP

BURLINGAME, Calif. -- May 7, 2025 -- Quadric® today announced that Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. (hereinafter: Kyocera) has licensed the Chimera™ general purpose neural processor (GPNPU) intellectual property (IP) core for use in next generation office automation system on-chip (SoC) designs.

“Kyocera wanted to build-in the most flexible and powerful AI processing solution into our market-leading document preparation and printing equipment,” said Michihiro Okada, Deputy Senior General Manager of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. “Quadric’s Chimera GPNPU gives us a platform that can respond to both evolutionary changes in AI algorithms for document enhancement as well as future revolutionary algorithms that no one today can predict. Our customers will know that with Chimera GPNPUs inside our document systems, their investment is future-proofed.”

Quadric’s Chimera GPNPU processor cores scale in compute complexity from 1 TOP (Tera Op – trillion operations per second) to 840 TOPs and are offered in both commercial grade for consumer electronics products and a Safety Enhanced version for automotive and other safety critical deployments.

“We are thankful that Kyocera has chosen Quadric technology,” noted Veerbhan Kheterpal, CEO of Quadric. “Being selected by a leading office automation technology company is further proof that the “general purpose” in the GPNPU is true – Chimera processors are suited to hundreds of different market segments.”

About Kyocera Document Solutions Inc.

Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company’s portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organizations put knowledge to work to drive change.

About Quadric

Quadric Inc. is the leading licensor of fully programmable general-purpose neural processor IP (GPNPU) that runs both machine learning inference workloads and classic DSP and control algorithms. Quadric’s GPNPU architecture is optimized for on-device ML inference, providing up to 840 TOPs, including automotive-grade safety enhanced versions. Learn more at www.quadric.io.





