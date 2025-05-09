PQSecure Partners with Menta SAS to Demonstrate Leakage-Resistant PQC IPs on eFPGA Fabric

May 9, 2025 -- PQSecure, a leading provider of high-assurance HW/SW cryptographic IPs, has partnered with Menta to implement and validate its silicon-ready post-quantum cryptographic cores—ML-KEM and ML-DSA—on the Menta M5L40 embedded FPGA (eFPGA). The IPs, delivered under the PQSecure-CRYSTALS-1000T product line, provide first-order protection against Differential Power Analysis (DPA) and Simple Power Analysis (SPA), as well as resistance to timing attacks via constant-time architecture.

The implementation is leakage-free, utilizing a hardened architecture with built-in masking, shuffling, and share-based computation. PQSecure IPs are fully customizable, supporting a wide range of performance-security trade-offs, and are available in multiple profiles—from compact lightweight variants to high-performance cores. They also include standard AXI interfaces, peripherals, entropy management, and optional integrated TRNGs, making them ready for deployment in ASIC, FPGA, and eFPGA-based SoCs.

Performance on Menta M5L40 eFPGA: Fmax: 64 MHz | LUTs: 13,814 | Flops: 5,344 | DSPs: 3 | Memory blocks: 36

These results were publicly presented by Jayson Bethurem during the IEEE HOST 2025 Industry Track, San Jose CA, highlighting not only the integration with Menta’s Origami tool but also the practical viability of side-channel protected PQC cores in real-world reconfigurable fabrics.

This collaboration underscores the agility and strength of combining Menta’s eFPGA architecture with PQSecure’s cryptographic engineering leadership. Organizations looking for scalable and secure post-quantum implementations can now leverage this co-designed platform with confidence.

Visit PQSecure website as well the at the video here.






