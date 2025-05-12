Keysom Unveils Keysom Core Explorer V1.0
Pioneering a New Era of RISC-V Customization and Software Ecosystem
May 12, 2025 -- Keysom, a leader in RISC-V processor Cores and Edge AI solutions, is thrilled to announce the official launch of Keysom Core Explorer V1.0, a groundbreaking platform enabling fast, reliable design exploration and testing of fully customizable RISC-V architectures and their complete software stack.
Key Features
This innovative framework delivers a customizable RISC-V core capable of supporting millions of architectural configurations, enabling rapid prototyping and innovation across diverse industries.
Key features include:
- Fully customizable RISC-V Cores: Fine-tune ISA, branch prediction, cache, and memory settings with millions of configurations.
- End-to-End Software Generation: Auto-generate compiler, debugger, real-time OS support and drivers ready for immediate integration.
- Formal Verification: Guarantee architectural correctness with mathematically proven methods.
- Hybrid Deployment Architecture: Designed for flexibility, with default secure proprietary cloud infrastructure and optional fully on-premises deployment for customers with strict confidentiality requirements.
- Legacy-Friendly Integration: Designed for seamless interaction with traditional software ecosystems.
Industry Impact
Keysom Core Explorer V1.0 is set to revolutionize how developers approach RISC-V design, particularly in fields such as industrial systems, IoT, robotics, Edge AI, and more.
Built with openness in mind, Keysom Core Explorer V1.0 avoids proprietary constraints, making it ideal for fast-moving innovative companies.
By combining innovation and flexibility with rigorous formal verification, Keysom Core Explorer V1.0 empowers teams to accelerate innovation while maintaining the highest standards of quality and security.
About Keysom
Keysom is a pioneering company specializing in RISC-V processor cores and Edge AI solutions, offering patented, scalable, and customizable IP tailored to specific use cases. With headquarters in Bordeaux, France, Keysom leads the evolution of RISC-V technology and its integration into modern ecosystems.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Cadence Cerebrus AI-Based Solution Delivers Transformative Results on Next-Generation Customer Designs
- Cadence Revolutionizes System Design with Optimality Explorer for AI-Driven Optimization of Electronic Systems
- Bluespec, Inc. Releases RISC-V Explorer: A Fast, Free, Accurate Way to Evaluate RISC-V
- Samsung Accelerates New Product Ramp for 7nm Technology Node Using Synopsys' Yield Explorer
- Aims Technology releases Aims Himalia, NoC explorer tool to provide complete on-chip interconnect solutions
Breaking News
- RISC-V Royalty-Driven Revenue to Exceed License Revenue by 2027
- Keysom Unveils Keysom Core Explorer V1.0
- SiFive and Kinara Partner to Offer Bare Metal Access to RISC-V Vector Processors
- PQSecure Partners with Menta SAS to Demonstrate Leakage-Resistant PQC IPs on eFPGA Fabric
- VESA Releases Compliance Test Specification Model for DisplayPort Automotive Extensions Standard
Most Popular
- Siemens to accelerate customer time to market with advanced silicon IP through new Alphawave Semi partnership
- PQSecure Partners with Menta SAS to Demonstrate Leakage-Resistant PQC IPs on eFPGA Fabric
- Imagination Announces E-Series: A New Era of On-Device AI and Graphics
- MIPI C-PHY v3.0 Adds New Encoding Option to Support Next Generation of Image Sensor Applications
- X-Silicon Revolutionizes AI and Graphics at the Edge with "Constellation" Software Platform
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page