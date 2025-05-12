Keysom Unveils Keysom Core Explorer V1.0

Pioneering a New Era of RISC-V Customization and Software Ecosystem

May 12, 2025 -- Keysom, a leader in RISC-V processor Cores and Edge AI solutions, is thrilled to announce the official launch of Keysom Core Explorer V1.0, a groundbreaking platform enabling fast, reliable design exploration and testing of fully customizable RISC-V architectures and their complete software stack.

Key Features

This innovative framework delivers a customizable RISC-V core capable of supporting millions of architectural configurations, enabling rapid prototyping and innovation across diverse industries.

Key features include:

Fully customizable RISC-V Cores: Fine-tune ISA, branch prediction, cache, and memory settings with millions of configurations.

End-to-End Software Generation: Auto-generate compiler, debugger, real-time OS support and drivers ready for immediate integration.

Formal Verification: Guarantee architectural correctness with mathematically proven methods.

Hybrid Deployment Architecture: Designed for flexibility, with default secure proprietary cloud infrastructure and optional fully on-premises deployment for customers with strict confidentiality requirements.

Legacy-Friendly Integration: Designed for seamless interaction with traditional software ecosystems.

Industry Impact

Keysom Core Explorer V1.0 is set to revolutionize how developers approach RISC-V design, particularly in fields such as industrial systems, IoT, robotics, Edge AI, and more.

Built with openness in mind, Keysom Core Explorer V1.0 avoids proprietary constraints, making it ideal for fast-moving innovative companies.

By combining innovation and flexibility with rigorous formal verification, Keysom Core Explorer V1.0 empowers teams to accelerate innovation while maintaining the highest standards of quality and security.

About Keysom

Keysom is a pioneering company specializing in RISC-V processor cores and Edge AI solutions, offering patented, scalable, and customizable IP tailored to specific use cases. With headquarters in Bordeaux, France, Keysom leads the evolution of RISC-V technology and its integration into modern ecosystems.





