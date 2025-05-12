RISC-V Royalty-Driven Revenue to Exceed License Revenue by 2027

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (May 9, 2025)

At last month’s Andes Technology RISC-V Con event in San Jose, CA, the company announced a number of partnerships with companies like Imagination Technologies, Baya Systems, S2C and Brainchip as it celebrated its 20th anniversary.

An interesting data point presented by analyst Richard Wawrzyniak of the SHD Group highlighted the growing maturity and penetration of RISC-V technology: an expected flip from license-driven revenue to royalty-driven revenue from RISC-V around 2027, and even sooner if penetration into data centers intensifies.

