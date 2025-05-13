RISC-V International Promotes Andrea Gallo to CEO

May 13, 2025 -- RISC-V International announces Andrea Gallo as the organization’s new CEO, effective immediately. Gallo has served as Vice President of Technology at RISC-V International since June 2024. In his role leading technical activities, Gallo has helped to facilitate the technical vision of RISC-V International, working closely with RISC-V members around the globe to drive further adoption of the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA). In the near future, RISC-V International will be hiring a replacement for the Vice President of Technology role.

The RISC-V International Board of Directors ran a comprehensive search for the CEO position, considering both external and internal candidates. The Board is confident that Gallo is the ideal leader for the organization given his proven leadership experience and deep technical knowledge. Gallo is also well known in the semiconductor industry and has worked with open ecosystems for many years. Todd Moore, who was serving as Interim CEO of RISC-V International in addition to SVP of Community Operations at The Linux Foundation, will continue to work closely with RISC-V International in his role at The Linux Foundation. The RISC-V International Board of Directors thanks Todd for his work as Interim CEO during this transition period.

“I look forward to stepping into the CEO role to build on the technical momentum of RISC-V International and further accelerate the adoption of RISC-V across markets worldwide,” said Gallo. “One of my top priorities is improving the developer experience so companies can innovate faster and spend more time on differentiation. Additionally, I see a lot of opportunities to expand RISC-V International’s membership base across different verticals and geographies.”

Gallo is committed to improving the RISC-V developer experience by expanding RISC-V International’s technical and educational resources, ratifying new RISC-V extensions and specifications, releasing a RISC-V certification program to promote confidence and compliance in RISC-V-based technologies, and making RISC-V boards more accessible to developers worldwide. As part of these efforts, RISC-V International is collaborating with the RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) project to build out the RISC-V software ecosystem with compilers, toolchains, system libraries, kernel, virtualization, programming languages, Linux distribution integration, and tools for debug and profiling and AI/ML. Expanding these software resources will help companies innovate faster and spend more time on their value-add.

Prior to joining RISC-V International, Gallo worked in leadership roles at Linaro for over a decade. He built Linaro’s server engineering team from the ground up. He later managed the Linaro Datacenter and Cloud, Home, Mobile, Networking, loT and Embedded Segment Groups and underlying open source collaborative projects, in addition to driving the company’s membership acquisition strategy as vice president of business development. Before Linaro, Gallo was a fellow at STMicroelectronics where he led the optimization of hardware-software architectures for new smartphone and telecommunication ICs. He also served on the board of directors for CHAOSS, a Linux Foundation project focused on the health of open source communities. Gallo holds a degree in telecommunications and speaks fluent French, Italian, and English.

“The RISC-V International Board of Directors has been impressed with Gallo’s ability to foster more collaboration across the RISC-V ecosystem and drive strong technical progress in his time at the organization,” said Lu Dai, RISC-V International Board Chair. “He brings a lot of experience working with open ecosystems and understands the complexities of working with a global, diverse membership base.”

Gallo will be giving a keynote at RISC-V Summit Europe in Paris, taking place May 12-15, 2025. The event features three days of keynotes, presentations and panels, as well as a day of tutorials and meetings for RISC-V International working groups. RISC-V Summit Europe will also feature an expo with nearly 40 exhibitors showcasing the latest RISC-V innovations. For additional details, please visit: https://riscv-europe.org/summit/2025/.





