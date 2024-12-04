55TSMC_BGV_02 is a reference voltage and current source that consists of bandgap voltage reference, voltage-to-current converter and current-voltage buffer. Voltage-to-current converter is based on external resistor and thus could be considered as process and temperature independent current reference. The bandgap produces on pin out voltage level around 0.6V, which adjusted by a trimming codes. Bandgap Voltage-to-Current (V2I) converter generates required 10uA/20uA nominal values of reference current to analog blocks.