130GF_RECT_01 intended for use in Bluetooth Low Energy applications. IP derives power from an RF electromagnetic field, which is received and rectified. The rectified voltage can be used to power various units. At the output with the rectifier is a parallel DC Limiter, which drains (shunts to the ground) excess energy (in the form of current) in case BLE_RECT voltage exceeds limiter clamping voltage. An ESD protection block is located at the rectifier input.