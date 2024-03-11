The Synopsys 1.6T Ethernet PCS IP is based on the concepts of the evolving draft IEEE 802.3dj standard creating a flexible system solution for next generation 400Gbps and 800Gbps and 1.6Tbps Ethernet applications.

The Synopsys 1.6T PCS IP operates over 16 serial lanes of 106.25Gbps for 1.6T. The additional specific Physical Media Attachment (PMA) layer

transparently multiplexes two lanes to support >=212.5Gbps SerDes lanes.



The Synopsys 1.6T Ethernet PCS IP seamlessly interoperates with Synopsys

1.6T Ethernet MAC IP and Synopsys 224G Ethernet PHY IP to provide a complete Ethernet MAC, PCS and PHY solution for 1.6T systems.

