1.6T Ethernet PCS IP
The Synopsys 1.6T PCS IP operates over 16 serial lanes of 106.25Gbps for 1.6T. The additional specific Physical Media Attachment (PMA) layer
transparently multiplexes two lanes to support >=212.5Gbps SerDes lanes.
The Synopsys 1.6T Ethernet PCS IP seamlessly interoperates with Synopsys
1.6T Ethernet MAC IP and Synopsys 224G Ethernet PHY IP to provide a complete Ethernet MAC, PCS and PHY solution for 1.6T systems.
View 1.6T Ethernet PCS IP full description to...
- see the entire 1.6T Ethernet PCS IP datasheet
- get in contact with 1.6T Ethernet PCS IP Supplier
1.6T Ethernet PCS IP
- The Synopsys 1.6T Ethernet PCS IP is based on the IEEE 802.3dj spec for 400Gbps, 800Gbps & 1.6Tbps Ethernet applications
- The Synopsys 1.6T Ethernet MAC IP is based on IEEE 802.3-2018 spec for 400Gbps, 800Gbps & 1.6Tbps Ethernet applications
- 10G-1.6T Ethernet/FiberChannel/FlexO Core
- Configurable Ethernet controllers, compliant with the IEEE and consortium specifications for a range of applications
- Synopsys 1.6T Ethernet MAC IP
- 224G Ethernet PHY IP for TSMC N3E