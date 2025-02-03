CoMira’s 1.6T Ethernet UMAC IP is designed to fulfill the MAC, PCS, and FEC requirements outlined in the IEEE 802.3-2022, IEEE 802.3ck, IEEE 802.3df, and IEEE 802.3dj standards, enabling Ethernet communication through a straightforward frame-based application interface and a parallel SerDes interface.The 1.6T Ethernet UMAC is designed for maximum flexibility and supports multi-channel and multi-rate configurations, enabling efficient scalability across diverse network environments.



At its core, the 1.6T Ethernet UMAC integrates advanced MAC (Media Access Control), PCS (Physical Coding Sublayer), and FEC (Forward Error Correction) logic, delivering a versatile and high-performance networking solution.



As Ethernet speeds continue to increase, the 1.6T Ethernet UMAC stands ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s connected world. CoMira Solutions Inc. continues to deliver innovative IP solutions, enabling industries to stay ahead of the technological curve.