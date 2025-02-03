UCIe-S PHY for Standard Package (x16) in Samsung (SF5A, SF4X, SF2)
1.6T Ethernet UMAC
At its core, the 1.6T Ethernet UMAC integrates advanced MAC (Media Access Control), PCS (Physical Coding Sublayer), and FEC (Forward Error Correction) logic, delivering a versatile and high-performance networking solution.
As Ethernet speeds continue to increase, the 1.6T Ethernet UMAC stands ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s connected world. CoMira Solutions Inc. continues to deliver innovative IP solutions, enabling industries to stay ahead of the technological curve.
View 1.6T Ethernet UMAC full description to...
- see the entire 1.6T Ethernet UMAC datasheet
- get in contact with 1.6T Ethernet UMAC Supplier