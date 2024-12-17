1.6T Ultra Ethernet IP Solution with PHY, Controller and Verification IP
By providing a complete IP solution, Synopsys delivers latency optimization and ensures that all the IP functions seamlessly together to lower integration risk. The high-bandwidth, excellent performance of the Ethernet IP solution is optimized for low power, small area and low latency.
The best-in-class IP solution has undergone thorough validation with various hardware platforms, PHYs, and Ethernet verification suites across a diverse range of processes and foundries. Leveraging Synopsys’ extensive PAM-4 design expertise and a proven track record in high-speed Ethernet controller designs, designers can accelerate time-to-market and achieve first pass silicon success for their advanced SoCs.
