The ll_adc2800s01_ln28lpp_7002 is a 1.8V/1.0V dual supply-voltage 10-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) with 16-channel analog input MUX and level-shifters for low-voltage digital interface. It is designed in 28nm CMOS process. It converts the analog input signal to 10-bit digital output codes at a maximum conversion rate of 1MSPS using 12MHz internal main operation clock. The device is a Successive Approximation (SAR) type monolithic ADC, which provides an on-chip sample-and-hold and power-down mode.