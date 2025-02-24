This radiation-hardened, by design, library features both a 1.8 and 3.3V GPIO with multiple drive strengths of 2mA, 4mA,8mA, and 16mA, along with a full-speed output enable function. The library includes an LDO to generate a 1.8V reference which has been optimized for use with the 3.3V GPIO. The library incorporates radiation-hardened ESD cells, which are silicon-proven. A fail-safe GPI allows user to interface with bus-type protocols like I2C. All cells support independent power sequencing and integrate power-on-control circuitry for a clean low-leakage power-up. A selectable Schmitt trigger receiver adds input flexibility, while a 50K ohm pull-up or pull-down resistor is available for termination configurations. The

library is enriched with feed-through, filler, transition, and domain-break cells to allow for flexible pad ring construction while maintaining ESD robustness. ESD targets are 2KV HBM / 500V CDM with 2KV IEC 61000-4-2 system stress capability.