SAMSUNG 11nm Flip-Chip IO library with dynamically switchable 1.8V/3.3V GPIO with fail-safe capability, 5V I2C / SMBUS open-drain cell, 5V OTP cell, 1.8V & 3.3V analog cells, and associated ESD.



A key attribute of this library is its ability to detect and dynamically adjust to a VDDIO supply of 1.8V or 3.3V during system operation. The GPIO cell can be configured as input, output, open-source, or open-drain with an optional internal 50K ohm pull-up or pull-down resistor. Four selectable drive strengths are offered (25-235MHz @ 1.8V, 10pF) to optimize across SS) currents & power. The output driver exhibits 50Ώ (±20%) termination across PVT to reduce reflections at higher operating frequencies. Supply cells for VDDIO, VREF, and core VDD include necessary built-in ESD circuitry. A 5V I2C / SMBUS open-drain (fail-safe) cell, 5V OTP, programming gate cell and 1.8V & 3.3V analog cells with ESD protection are included. The library features protection break cells to allow for separate grounds while maintaining ESD robustness. ESD design targets 2kV HBM, & 500V CDM, yet this library has constantly demonstrated 4kV HBM. This library can also support 2kV IEC 6100-4-2 system ESD with appropriate integration.