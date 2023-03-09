055TSMC_ADC_13 is a 10-bit 1-channel SAR ADC with sample rate from 10 to 150 MSPS that operates with 1V peak-to-peak input signal. The block consists of 4x interleaved SAR ADC core, sample-and-hold block, ADC output code formation circuit, clock signal generation circuit, reference voltage source and calibrations block. The ADC block has a separate power supply for the analog and digital parts of the circuit. The ADC settings allow you to put the block into standby mode.