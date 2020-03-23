The S3ADS160M10BSM40LL is a low power 10-bit High-

Speed SAR ADC IP.

This ADC sampling at 160MS/s features an excellent

dynamic performance including -68.0dB THD, 58.4dB SNR

and 9.3-bit ENOB .

This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die

area and dissipating ultra low power for the full

IP converting continuously at 160MS/s.

The S3ADS160M10BSM40LL can be cost-effectively ported

across foundries and process nodes.

Features

SMIC 40nm LL Process (Low Leakage)

1.1V and 3.3V Supplies

10-bit High-Speed SAR ADC

Up-to 160MS/s Sampling Rate

Internal Bandgap and Voltage References Buffers

Included

No External Accurate Reference required

No External Reference Decoupling required

Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff

Outstanding Dynamic Performance:

68.0dB SFDR

-68.0dB THD

58.4dB SNR

57.9dB SNDR

9.3-bit ENOB

[Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]

Idle Mode and Power-Down Mode

Low Power Dissipation

Ultra Compact Die Area

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

(Subject to Agreement)

Applications

Connected Consumer Devices

LTE



802.11ac



Wi-Fi



DVB



Home Network

Wireline Communications

Imaging

Block Diagram of the 10-bit 160MS/s Single ADC in SMIC 40nm LL