10-bit 160MS/s Single ADC in SMIC 40nm LL
Speed SAR ADC IP.
This ADC sampling at 160MS/s features an excellent
dynamic performance including -68.0dB THD, 58.4dB SNR
and 9.3-bit ENOB .
This high-end performance is obtained with a compact die
area and dissipating ultra low power for the full
IP converting continuously at 160MS/s.
The S3ADS160M10BSM40LL can be cost-effectively ported
across foundries and process nodes.
Features
- SMIC 40nm LL Process (Low Leakage)
- 1.1V and 3.3V Supplies
- 10-bit High-Speed SAR ADC
- Up-to 160MS/s Sampling Rate
- Internal Bandgap and Voltage References Buffers
- Included
- No External Accurate Reference required
- No External Reference Decoupling required
- Differential Input Signal Range: 1.0Vppdiff
- Outstanding Dynamic Performance:
- 68.0dB SFDR
- -68.0dB THD
- 58.4dB SNR
- 57.9dB SNDR
- 9.3-bit ENOB
- [Noise integrated up-to Nyquist]
- Idle Mode and Power-Down Mode
- Low Power Dissipation
- Ultra Compact Die Area
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
- (Subject to Agreement)
Applications
- Connected Consumer Devices
- LTE
- 802.11ac
- Wi-Fi
- DVB
- Home Network
- Wireline Communications
- Imaging
Block Diagram of the 10-bit 160MS/s Single ADC in SMIC 40nm LL
