Unleash the power of precision and innovation with the NS_RX_1000_T16, a state-of-the-art 10-bit, 1Gsps Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) array. Designed for optimal performance within the TSMC 16nm manufacturing process, this cutting-edge product redefines ADC architectures with its patented Traveling Pulse Wave Quantization (TPWQ) technology, ensuring immunity to patent litigation associated with traditional Pipeline SAR ADC architectures. Flexible Channel Configurations: Choose from 1, 2, 4, or 8-channel configurations to meet your specific needs. The NS_RX_1000_T16 is your gateway to enhanced data acquisition capabilities, enabling you to capture, process, and analyze high-speed signals with utmost precision and reliability. Whether you're working in telecommunications, radar systems, or any application demanding top-tier performance, our product is the solution you've been waiting for.